‘Red, White and Royal Blue’: Taylor Zakhar Perez admits being “intimidated” by Uma Thurman









Red, White and Royal Blue star Taylor Zakhar Perez has recently discussed working with Uma Thurman on set, stating that he was “intimidated” by her.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zakhar Perez discusses working alongside Thurman for the upcoming queer romance film: “Uma’s great,” Perez said. “She just had this presence when she walks into the room. I was definitely intimidated when I found out who was playing my mom, just because I am a huge fan. Who isn’t?”

Zakhar Perez plays the role of Alex Claremont-Diaz, the “First Son” of President Ellen Claremont, played by Thurman. Elsewhere in the interview, the actor also discusses how he prepared for the role, citing the American political drama West Wing as a significant tool in shaping his approach.

Zakhar Perez’s co-star, Nicholas Galitzine, also reflected on the importance of the film and their intentions to blend real-world issues with lighthearted romance: “Movies that are able to blend real, raw humanity whilst at the same time feeling kind of whimsical and romantic are just so watchable, and I hope we have done that.”

This also follows a recent interview with the film’s director Matthew Lopez, who revealed his initial surprise upon learning its R Rating in the United States.

In an interview with People, Lopez said: “I think I was a little surprised at the R rating just because, while I never was encouraged to limit what we were showing or limit what I was depicting, the scene is what I intended to show”.

“It plays exactly how I wanted it to play,” the director added. “But I do question whether or not, if it had been a man and a woman, we’d still [have] gotten an R rating.”

Check out the trailer for Red, White and Royal Blue below.