‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ director surprised by R Rating









The director of the queer romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, Matthew Lopez, has admitted that he’s somewhat surprised and confused by the fact his film has been given an R Rating in the United States.

The film is an adaptation of a 2019 bestselling novel by Casey McQuiston and features Taylor Zahkhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine, who respectively play the United States president’s son and an English Prince.

In an interview with People, Lopez said that he hopes his film can serve as a return of the LGBT community to “fairy tales.” He said: “It made me understand how queer audiences don’t actually get to participate in fairy tales themselves too often.

“It’s interesting because it feels like queer audiences are one of the main consumers of such stories,” Lopez continued, “And yet we didn’t have a lot of our own.”

Lopez noted his surprise at the film’s R Rating: “I think I was a little surprised at the R rating just because, while I never was encouraged to limit what we were showing or limit what I was depicting, the scene is what I intended to show”.

“It plays exactly how I wanted it to play,” the director added. “But I do question whether or not, if it had been a man and a woman, we’d still [have] gotten an R rating.”

Check out the trailer for ‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ below.