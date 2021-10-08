Red Hot Chili Peppers announce tour with The Strokes, St. Vincent, Haim









Red Hot Chili Peppers previously announced their intentions to hit the road with John Frusciante for the first time in 15 years with a goofy video.

Today, we’re getting another dispatch straight from the desk of KHOT news with the dates for those highly-anticipated European and American stadium shows officially dropping.

The video finds the band comically naming all of the cities that they’ll be visiting. Highlights include Chad Smith’s (I’m sorry, Ronny Raindrops’) inability and unwillingness to pronounce Nijmegen, Netherlands, John Frusciante getting dubbed over pronouncements of Hamburg and Denver, and Flea claiming “I’m not a popcorn salesman”.

On top of the cities they are set to visit, the Chili’s have also shared the stacked lineup that will accompany them at their concerts. At various shows around the world, you’ll be able to see the funk rock party animals play with a diverse range of artists, including The Strokes, Haim, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Thundercat, King Princess, and Beck.

How they managed to package all these vast names onto their appearances is uncertain, but one thing you probably can count on is paying an arm and a leg to get into these stadium shows, where the sound will be shitty, and beers will be $17 each. But hey, live music is back!

Tickets for the tour go on sale on October 15th. Check out the new tour announcement video, plus all of the announced tour dates, down below.

KHOT news: RHCP tour stops have been announced! pic.twitter.com/nbMSz0RASO — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) October 7, 2021

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 tour dates:

06/04 – Seville, Spain @ Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla^

06/07 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic^

06/10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark^

06/15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskas Stadium^

06/18 – Firenze, Italy @ Firenze Rocks (festival date)

06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford^

06/25 – London, UK @ London Stadium*

06/29 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park*

07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park*

07/03 – Leuven, Belgium @ Rock Werchter (festival date)

07/05 – Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadium^

07/08 – Paris, France @ Stade de France*

07/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion^

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High%

07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park%

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium#

07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium#

08/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park+

08/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium&

08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park+

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium+

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park+

08/17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium+

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field+

08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre+

08/30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium+

09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium+

09/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park+

09/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park+

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park (on sale date TBA)=

09/15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium+

09/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field+

^ with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

* with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

% with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

# with with special guests Beck and Thundercat

+ with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

& with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

= with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat

Comments