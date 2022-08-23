Red Hot Chili Peppers to receive Global Icon Award at VMAs 2022









It’s been revealed that Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honoured with the Global Icon Award at this year’s MTV Music Video Awards. Held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the ceremony will be co-hosted by Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.

RHCP released their latest studio venture, Unlimited Love, in April. Since then, they’ve barely slowed down – recently having shared ‘Tippa My Tongue’, the lead single from their forthcoming record Return of The Dream Canteen, their second of 2022.

The band will take to the stage of the 2022 VMA’s this weekend, joining the likes of Lizzo, Måneskin, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. The Chili’s appearance marks their first VMA performance since 2000 when they were handed the Video Vanguard Award and performed their hit single ‘Californication’

On the night, Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive the Global Icon Award, which was given to Foo Fighters last year. RHCP have also been nominated in the Best Rock category for their single ‘Black Summer’.

The Global Icon Award is given to “an artist or band whose unparalleled career, continued impact and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to release Return of The Dream Canteen this October. Opening up about the record in a recent statement the band revealed: “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way.”