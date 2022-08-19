Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil new song 'Tippa My Tongue'









Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Tippa My Tongue' 3.5

With fans still reeling from the release of Unlimited Love, Red Hot Chili Peppers have returned with the first single from their second album of the year. ‘Tippa My Tongue’, the lead single from Return of The Dream Canteen, arrives alongside a new music video featuring Anthony Kiedis laying an RHCP-shaped tab on his tongue.

Understandably, things get trippy very quickly. As the camera zooms in, we’re pulled into a psychedelic world filled with geometric shapes and technicolour hues. With Flea playing a slick funk groove beneath Fruicante’s choppy riffs, ‘Tippa My Tongue’ seems to have been crafted with the set intent of conjuring up the RHCP’s classic sound, unlike Unlimited Love, which struck many as a bold move in a new and unfamiliar direction.

The track’s accompanying video was directed by Malia James, who decided to place the band inside what can only be described as a psychedelic hobbit hole. Inside this strange tunnel of love, all manner of wacky transformations take place, with Anthony Kiedis growing a third eye.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ forthcoming double album is produced by Rick Rubin and is slated for release on October 14th via Warner Records. The band announced the new studio effort – their 13th album in total – on stage shortly after embarking on the North American leg of their Unlimited Love tour.

During an interview held after the release of Unlimited Love, Kiedis discussed the group’s decision to release two albums back to back: “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs – a beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slipstream of sound and vision, we just kept mining.”

The frontman continued: “We had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well, we figured it out: two double albums released back to back, the second of which is easily as meaningful as the first, or should that be reversed? Return Of The Dream Canteen is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed.”

Check out the video below.