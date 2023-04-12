Recordings by John Lennon and Led Zeppelin added to US Library of Congress









Musical recordings by John Lennon and Led Zeppelin have been added to the US National Recording Registry for preservation purposes.

The US Library of Congress have announced the inclusions of 25 recordings to their catalogue because of their cultural significance. Songs which have been inducted include John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’, Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway To Heaven’, ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’ by Eurythmics and ‘Flashdance … What a Feeling’ by Irene Cara. John Denver’s ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ and Jimmy Buffett’s ‘Margaritaville’ have also been preserved.

Other inclusions among the latest additions are Madonna’s 1984 Like A Virgin album from 1984, and Mariah Carey’s festive anthem, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, which were both labelled as “the defining sounds of the nation’s history and culture”. The iconic soundtrack from the Super Mario Bros video game has also been selected, which is the first time music from a video game has had this honour.

Full albums which have been recognised by the US Library of Congress include Déjà Vu by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Police’s 1983 album, Synchronicity, and jazz musician Wynton Marsalis’ 1985 LP, Black Codes (From the Underground).

Additionally, Queen Latifah became the first female rapper to have a recording in the US Library of Congress after her 1989 album, All Hail the Queen, was included among the inductees.