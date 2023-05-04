Reboot of viral ‘Cloverfield’ website sparks sequel rumours









The re-activation of an old Cloverfield viral website has sparked rumours that a new film may soon be released in the franchise.

The website, which advertises a new drink called Slusho, was first released back in 2007, long before the release of the sci-fi monster flick. The viral site had almost nothing to do with the film, nor the characters within it, yet it prompted vast amounts of discussion online thanks to the trickle of information it gave out to fans, revealing that the fictional company behind the drink, Tagruato, was partly responsible for re-awakening the amphibious titular monster.

Matt Reeves, the director behind the original movie stated that the Slusho website represented a “meta-story” for the movie.

Continuing, he added: “It’s almost like tentacles that grow out of the film and lead, also, to the ideas in the film. And there’s this weird way where you can go see the movie and it’s one experience… But there’s also this other place where you can get engaged where there’s this other sort of aspect for all those people who are into that. All the stories kind of bounce off one another and inform each other…The Internet sort of stories and connections and clues are, in a way, a prism and they’re another way of looking at the same thing”.

Reeves most recently directed the celebrated reimagining of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano.