Rebel Wilson will host the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards









Scrambling to get themselves in order, movie awards shows across the world have been dealing with controversy and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as they battle for airtime and supremacy in the winter of 2022. With the Golden Globes shrouded in diversity controversy and the Oscars having suffered from depleting viewers for a number of years, the British equivalent, the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards, are on track for this year, naming Rebel Wilson as their host for this year's ceremony.

Best known for her roles in Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, the Australian actor is due to lead the award show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, March 13th. Announcing her joy at being chosen for the role, Wilson suggested that she would be approaching the night with a particular degree of levity in a statement, referring to Prince Andrew over “peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat”.

Evidently excited at taking on the challenge, Wilson added, “I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where COVID will no longer exist because it will clearly have been cancelled by then”. Shedding light on her own role in the box-office and critical bomb, Cats, Wilson also noted, “This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as Harry Potter and not such as Cats. Everybody’s going to love it, I’m sure! See you guys in March!”.

Chief executive at BAFTA, Amanda Berry, reciprocated the excitement, adding, “Rebel has stolen the show at several previous film awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humour to the whole show as we celebrate the very best in film”.

Having recently revealed the longlist for the upcoming award show, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story each lead the pack with 15 nominations each. Take a look at the trailer for the remake of the movie musical, West Side Story, below.

I’ve recently gone through a huge transformation so hopefully JK Rowling approves of me hosting the 2022 @BAFTA ‘s 🤷‍♀️ — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) January 14, 2022