Jon Stewart says that the 'Harry Potter' goblins are anti-semitic









Fans of the Harry Potter franchise have been in good spirits lately after the recent release of the much-anticipated reunion special. Featuring the likes of Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint among other stars of the series who came together to discuss the making of those films, the reunion episode was a truly nostalgic experience for everyone involved.

One conspicuous absence from the reunion event on the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was the author and creator of the wildly popular fantasy world – J.K. Rowling. According to multiple sources, the writer was not extended an invitation to this momentous occasion because of her controversial comments.

Rowling has taken to social media to alienate many of her fans multiple times, lashing out at the trans community with bizarre transphobic comments for which she has received backlash. Now, she has hit the headlines again after comedian Jon Stewart pointed out another one of her prejudices which is evident in her creations.

According to Stewart, the depiction of goblins in the Harry Potter franchise is extremely offensive because it is very anti-semitic. This has already been noted by many cultural commentators and scholars of the fantasy genre which is why Stewart is even more perplexed that many fans of the series fail to recognise what is going on.

On his podcast, Stewart explained: “Talking to people, here’s what I say: Have you ever seen a Harry Potter movie? Have you ever seen the scenes in Gringotts Bank? Do you know what those folks who run the bank are? Jews! And they’re like, ‘Oh, [that illustration is] from Harry Potter!’ And you’re like, ‘No, that’s a caricature of a Jew from an anti-Semitic piece of literature.’”

Watch the trailer for the Harry Potter reunion below.