Reading & Leeds Festival announce Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine, and more as headliners









Prospective festival-goers rejoice, Reading & Leeds Festival have just announced the six headline acts set to grace the stage in 2022. Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Rage Against The Machine, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Bring Me The Horizon will helm next year’s festivals. What’s more, the duel stage layout means that you can wave goodbye to performance clashes

The headliners will be joined by some of the most exciting live acts on the circuit, including Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Enter Shikari, Joy Crookes, Little Simz, Run The Jewels, Fever 333, and Pale Waves. As if that wasn’t enough, more artists are still to be announced, so hold tight. The three-day festival, which returns to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leed’s Bramham Park, will take place between August 26th and 28th, 2022.

News of Arctic Monkeys’ headline set will be welcome news to fans of the Sheffield quartet, who haven’t performed in the UK since the supporting tour for their 2018 studio venture Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. As one of the most legendary live acts in the UK, they are likely to make a triumphant return.

Rage Against The Machine’s appearance is also a cause for excitement. News of the anti-establishment legends’ arrival in the UK comes at the perfect time, offering up a guitar-driven balm for the disillusionment running through so many young people in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those looking to batter each other in a muddy moshpit should make sure to catch Bring Me The Horizon’s headline set as well. The pop-metal pioneers have been a mainstay for 20 years now, and continue to draw in fans with their high-octane, sweat-inducing sound.

Speaking about their upcoming set at Reading And Leeds, BMTH said: “To be headlining Reading & Leeds was never even a dream of mine as it’s something I could never imagine happening. I just never saw our band as a festival headline act. But now it’s happening I promise you we are going to put on the best show of our lives for you lot.”

General sale tickets and instalments plans will be available for purchase from 9 pm on Friday, December 10th, on the Reading and Leeds websites.

See the initial lineup, below.

