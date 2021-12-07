Arctic Monkeys to Headline Primavera Sound Los Angeles









Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, and Lorde are all set to headline the debut US edition of Primavera Sound. The festival, set to kick off in September 2022, adds to its roster alongside the already running Barcelona and Porto editions. This offshoot edition will allow US residents the opportunity to see some of the world’s best live acts in Los Angeles’ State Historic Park.

As well as the likes of Lorde, Arctic Monkeys and Nine Inch Nails, the festival has also confirmed performances by James Blake, Stereolab, Mitski, Clairo, Khruangbin, King Krule, Arca, Kim Gordon, Tierra Whack, and Fontaines D.C.

Ticketholders will also get the chance to catch sets by Low, PinkPantheress, Darkside, Helena Hauff, Jehnny Beth, Shellac, Cigarettes After Sex, Beak>, Danny L. Harle, Jon Talabot, Tim Hecker, Mustafa, Dry Cleaning, Shygirl, Amaarae, and more. Further artists will be announced as we get closer to the festival date.

With a three-day pre-sale set to kick off on December 10th at 10.00am, PT. It looks as though hopeful attendees will have to fork out a hefty $399 for a standard ticket, or $925 for a VIP pass. In order to purchase tickets, you must register to Primavera Sound LA’s website. The remaining tickets will then go on sale to the general public on the same day at 2.00pm, PT.

The annual Primavera Sound in Barcelona is set to take place in June 2022, and will feature sets by the likes of Massive Attack, Gorillaz, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Phoenix, Pavement, Lorde, Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The National, and more.

But Primavera Sound LA isn’t the only festival set to sweep over the US city this summer. Last week, UK promotor Goldenvoice revealed plans to set up its own festival in LA. This Ain’t No Picnic, will be helmed by The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Le Tigre, Phoebe Bridgers, with more to be announced.

See the full lineup, below.

