Ray Stevenson has passed away aged 58









After 30 years of entertaining audiences around the world, Ray Stevenson has passed away at the age of 58. The Northern Irish character actor was known for films such as The Three Musketeers and his parts in the Thor franchise died after suffering from an undisclosed disease, as confirmed by his publicist.

Stevenson began his film career working on epics like King Arthur before becoming the first film incarnation of Frank Castle in the film Punisher: War Zone. Although he had remained a character actor in films such as The Three Musketeers, he joined the MCU when he began work on the Thor franchise as his friend, Volstagg.

Stevenson had also turned in work on the small screen as well, playing bit parts in shows such as Murphy’s Law and Red Cap before having recurring appearances in series like Rome and Dexter. Since then, Stevenson’s most high-profile role was his performance in the film RRR, which was given critical praise last year and took home an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Up until recently, Stevenson was also operating in the Star Wars universe, playing Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars. His most recent entry as Babylon in the Mandalorian spin-off series Ahsoka is set to be released posthumously.