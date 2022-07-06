The late Ray Liotta was "over the moon" with new TV show









The release of Black Bird on Apple TV+ on July 8th is significant for more reasons than one, not least for the fact that it stars the late Ray Liotta in his final television role.

Telling the story of Jimmy Keene, a man sentenced to 10 years in prison before he cuts a deal with the FBI to befriend a serial killer and cut down his jail time, the series stars the Kingsman actor Taron Egerton alongside Liotta who plays Keene’s caring father.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, colleagues of Liotta have spoken about the impact of the actor on the production of the new show. Denis Lehane, the creator of the series, stated, “He called me. He’d seen the episodes and he was over the moon…You know, he was an actor, so he asked me a couple of times why the camera wasn’t on [him] in certain scenes. And he was just so happy”.

Though he was thrilled with the series, there was one thing Liotta wasn’t keen on, with Lehane further stating, “Oh, and he didn’t like the title change. He’s like ‘Why are you callin’ it Black Bird? What does that have to do with anything?’”.

Indeed, the title of the show was changed from the name of the autobiography on which the show is based, In With The Devil, with Lehane giving no indication as to why this switch was made.

Looking like a slick, sinister crime drama, Black Bird demonstrates Apple’s continued proficiency in acquiring the finest pieces of entertainment on the market. Take a look at the trailer, below.