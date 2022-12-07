Watch rare footage of The Cramps performing 'Goo Goo Muck' live









If 2022 has taught us anything, it’s that TV has the power to breathe new life into old classics. We saw it earlier in the year when an episode of Stranger Things sent Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ soaring into the upper echelons of the Billboard Hot 100. Now, it’s happening again with The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’. We’ve trawled the archives to bring you this rare footage of Lux Interior and the gang performing the 1981 track live on TV.

So, to what does ‘Goo Goo Muck’ owe its newfound popularity? That would be Wednesday, Netflix’s latest hit series. Starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, the series focuses on the protagonist’s attempts to master her blossoming psychic powers, put an end to a local killing spree, and learn the truth about her parents. Supernatural teen dramas being what they are, all of this obviously takes place while Wednesday is also trying to settle into life at her new high school, Nevermore.

The series has been a huge success and is currently the most popular series on Netflix. While some fans are busy trying to predict the finale of the first season, others are already anticipating the second. It certainly looks like Netflix has a new hit show in its hands, which, considering Stranger Things is due to bow out next season, is just as well.

One of the most memorable moments from the first season was the distinctly gothic dance routine performed by Wednesday to ‘Goo Goo Muck’ at the school dance. Since the episode aired, the track has had an enormous streaming surge in the US. According to Billboard, before the show’s premiere on November 23rd, ‘Goo Goo Muck’ was earning 25,00 daily streams in the US. Five days later, it was raking in an estimated 134,000 daily streams. That’s an increase of over 5000%.

‘Goo Goo Muck’ was originally released by Ronnie Cook and The Gaylads in 1962 and was later featured on The Cramps’ 1981 album Psychedelic Jungle, where it sits alongside tracks like ‘The Crusher’, ‘Primitive’ and ‘Green Fuzz’. In this footage, a leather-clad Lux Interior, Poison Ivy, Kid Congo Powers and Nick Knox deliver a searing performance, provoking their audience with no small hint of delight. Check it out above if you haven’t already.