'Goo Goo Muck' by The Cramps has streaming resurgence following 'Wednesday' premiere









Netflix’s Wednesday has enjoyed tremendous success in its first two weeks, and presently, it is the most popular series on the streaming service. A dark take on the titular character, it stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role as Wednesday joins a new school, Nevermore, and investigates a spate of gruesome killings.

Featuring fan favourites such as Gomez and Morticia Addams as well as introducing new characters such as Principal Weems, it seems as if Netflix has just launched another one of its best-loved dynasties. Reflecting the gravity of Wednesday‘s success, fans are already hotly anticipating the second season, with rumours abounding following the conclusion of the first.

There were many memorable moments on Wednesday, but the dance scene that features ‘Goo Goo Muck’ by The Cramps is the most talked-about. Here we see Wednesday deliver a goth-inspired dance for her love interest, Tyler. The scene has been so impactful that the song has had a 50-fold streaming surge in the US.

‘Goo Goo Muck’ is a highlight of The Cramps’ 1981 album Psychedelic Jungle, with it originally released by Ronnie Cook and The Gaylads in 1962.

Per Billboard, before the show’s premiere on November 23rd, The Cramps’ track sat at 2,500 daily on-demand streams in the US, and in the five days after, the figure multiplied over 5000%, reaching 134,000 daily US streams by November 28th. Presently, it has nearly ten million streams.

Although ‘Goo Goo Muck’ is enjoying its most popular period to date, Jim Shaw, who owns the publishing rights to the song, claimed that the amount that Netflix licensed it for was “an average payment for TV use”.

Shaw acquired the rights in 2001 and was approached by the streaming service last year, with him expressing that the track’s resurgence is “a really amazing, fun little bonanza”.

Notably, Wednesday features music from a host of prominent artists, with tracks from Beach House, The Rolling Stones, Metallica, and Dua Lipa, bringing the macabre world of Wednesday Addams to life.

