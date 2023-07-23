Ranking every Philip Seymour Hoffman and Paul Thomas Anderson collaboration









Long before he became one of the premiere directors of his generation, Paul Thomas Anderson dreamed of putting together a core group of collaborators. “My little rep company,” as Anderson called it to The Free Lance-Star in 2000, is made up of actors, costume designers, composers, editors, and casting directors who just seem to get Anderson’s singular brand of filmmaking. Of all the repeat customers in Anderson’s world, no one made an impression like Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

Before connecting with Anderson, Hoffman’s biggest role was as a supporting player in Martin Brest’s 1992 drama Scent of a Woman. Hoffman spent the rest of the 1990s playing small roles, but his performance in Scent of a Woman stuck with Anderson. Seeing a wealth of talent in the underutilised Hoffman, Anderson cast him as a craps player for his debut film, Sydney.

When Anderson lost final cut privileges on the film, which was later retitled Hard Eight, he resolved to put everything he had into his follow-up, Boogie Nights. The director made sure to put Hoffman in one of the film’s most hilarious and most scene-stealing roles: Scotty J, the hapless boom mic operator who falls in love with Mark Wahlberg Dirk Diggler. With his innate physicality, plus his deft balance of comedy and drama, Hoffman became a standout from the massively successful production.

Over the next two decades, Anderson and Hoffman collaborated on an additional three films, with Hoffman gradually rising to a crucial lead performance as the titular svengali from 2012’s The Master. It would be the pair’s final collaboration, with Hoffman passing away in 2014 from a drug overdose. Anderson later continued his legacy with Hoffman by casting his son Cooper in 2021’s Licorice Pizza.

Here all of Anderson and Hoffman’s collaborations ranked in order of greatness.

Ranking Philip Seymour Hoffman and Paul Thomas Anderson movies:

5. Hard Eight (1996)

It’s not Hoffman’s fault that Hard Eight sits at the bottom of this list, given that he’s only in the movie for five minutes. If you get up to go to the bathroom, you could very well miss the one scene featuring Hoffman as an unnamed craps player.

It doesn’t necessarily affect the plot or have any major stakes attached to it, but the brief cameo does allow the spotlight to shine on Hoffman for a few captivating minutes. Otherwise, Hoffman’s appearance in Hard Eight is nothing more than a sign of what is to come.

4. Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Don’t sleep on Hoffman’s performance in Punch-Drunk Love, the detour comedy-drama that Anderson made following the exhausting production of Magnolia. As a dual mattress store owner/phone sex line operator, Hoffman is given free rein to go as gonzo as his heart desires.

If all you wanted from life was a shouting match between Adam Sandler and Philip Seymour Hoffman, then Punch-Drunk Love is the perfect movie for you. Matching Sandler’s energy beat for beat, Hoffman lets loose in one of his funniest and goofiest performances in an Anderson film.

3. Boogie Nights (1997)

It might seem sacrilege to place Boogie Nights, the beloved 1997 film that could still be Anderson’s masterpiece, right in the middle of this list. The reason for that is simple: as essential as Hoffman is to the ensemble rags-to-riches-and-back-again comedy-drama, he’s only a small part of the film’s success.

But had Hoffman not been there as the fumbling Scotty J, Boogie Nights would surely be a lesser film. Bridging the perfect gap between Scotty’s inherently hilarious blunder-prone existence and his heartbreaking yearning for Dirk Diggler, Hoffman delivers a performance that’s both easy to laugh at and easy to empathise with.

2. Magnolia (1999)

Like most of his roles in Anderson’s films, Hoffman isn’t the main focus of Magnolia. But then again, there isn’t one main focus of Magnolia anyway. Anderson’s sprawling mandala of chance meetings and unknowable connections has a number of storylines, but Hoffman’s part as the connector between Jason Robards’ Earl Patridge and his estranged son, Tom Cruise’s Frank T.J. Mackey, is probably the most essential.

As an inherently good-willed nurse, Hoffman puts up with the abuse Partridge gives him, with Hoffman radiating a kind of teetering optimism that always seems on the brink of collapsing. It’s a remarkably delicate role, but only Hoffman could elevate Phil Parma into something resembling a hero.

1. The Master (2012)

Finally fulfilling his promise as a longstanding supporting player, Hoffman was given the central role of a lifetime when Anderson crafted The Master around him. The character of Lancaster Dodd requires a lot: charm, charisma, menace, mystery, and enough of a knowing connection to Scientology leader L. Ron Hubbard without copying any of his mannerisms directly.

Hoffman is the perfect counter to Joaquin Phoenix’s bottomed-out Freddie Quell – cool, collected, and organised. But whenever it seems like his control over Freddie is slipping, Hoffman transforms Dodd into a terrifying beast. Hoffman is the guy who can charm the snake and then sell the oil, gifting the world with one of his most staggering performances before his untimely death.