Rammstein legally ban Viagogo from reselling their concert tickets









Legendary German rockers Rammstein have filed a motion to legally prevent Viagogo from reselling tickets to their forthcoming European tour to ensure that ticket touting is mitigated.

The issue of inflated ticket prices is more pertinent than ever at the moment given the post-pandemic challenges that the music industry faced and the cost-of-living crisis that is affecting its punters.

Rammstein have contracted a lawyer to try to make their tour as equitable as possible. “Buyers often do not realise that they are not buying their tickets from the organiser but on the secondary ticket market,” lawyer Sebastian Ott said in a statement.

Adding: “The legislature has recognised this deficiency and acted. We are pleased that the district court of Hamburg shares our opinion and consistently prohibits violations of the new law.”

The band’s plan to counter inflated reselling is to limit ticket sales purely to Eventim. Thereafter, names will be printed directly onto the tickets and a matching ID is required to permit entry to a venue.

While this, naturally, doesn’t give fans a great deal of choice if they find themselves unable to attend, it would seem that this is a better method than the exploitative alternative. Especially given recent reports that only 10% of tickets on Viagogo are sold by genuine fans and the rest are sold by third-party traders.

