Ralph Fiennes reveals secret James Bond plotline









For fans of the James Bond franchise, a major highlight of the year was the latest addition to the series; No Time to Die. Daniel Craig's final performance as the super stylish secret spy has been a memorable one, especially since such an important project was handled by a very talented filmmaker – Cary Joji Fukunaga – who has worked on other gems like True Detective and Beasts of No Nation.

No Time to Die boasted of a stellar cast alongside Craig, including the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Léa Seydoux and Rami Malek among many other big names. The film turned out to be one of the most commercially successful ventures of 2021, grossing over $750 million at the global box office and providing a satisfactory conclusion to Craig’s tenure.

When Ralph Fiennes continued to play M, the iconic head of the MI6 after Judi Dench who had immortalised the role but left because her character passed away in Skyfall, many were sad to see Dench go and could not imagine someone else stepping into her shoes. However, Fiennes has risen to the occasion and has taken the role into a new era.

In a new interview, Fiennes has revealed that there was an interesting plotline involving M which had been discarded but would have been fascinating if it had made it in. According to Fiennes, M was almost turned into an antagonist at the end of Spectre which made the actor get into an intense fight with director Sam Mendes.

“I think I can say now that I had to fight off an attempt by Sam in Spectre to make M– I said ‘I don’t want to play M and then you turn around and make him the bad guy. M is never the bad guy,'” Ralph commented while talking about the fight.. “So I had to have some pretty intense discussions with Sam saying, ‘This is not flying with me.'”

Watch the new trailer for No Time to Die below.