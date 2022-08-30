Ralph Eggleston, Pixar animator for 'Toy Story', dies aged 56









Ralph Eggleston, the Oscar-winning animator who worked on iconic projects such as Toy Story and Inside Out, passed away at the age of 56.

Born in Baton Rouge in 1965, Eggleston was a veteran production designer, art director and animator. He started his journey at Pixar in 1992 and began working on the seminal film Toy Story, which would change the animation world forever.

In addition to winning an Annie Award for his work on Toy Story, Eggleston also wrote the Academy Award-winning short For the Birds. After a prolonged struggle with complications caused by pancreatic cancer, the animator succumbed to his illness Sunday, August 28th, in California.

Chris Burrows, Eggleston’s former colleague, wrote: “RIP Eggman. The animation world is a lot darker today. I’m going to miss the way you would enthusiastically recommend old horror films – complete with a very anecdote about the art department – most of all. You liking me is one of my proudest achievements.”

Angus MacLane, who recently director Pixar’s Toy Story sequel Lightyear, also posted a tribute on Twitter: “RIP Raph Eggleston. Truly one of a kind. His massive talent was matched only by his kindness.” Pixar also released an official statement to commemorate Eggleston’s contributions to animation.

Check out the tweet below.

In memory of Ralph Eggleston—animator, director, art director, storyboard artist, writer, production designer, and our dear friend. Pixar and the world will be forever grateful. ❤ pic.twitter.com/YzZACENcZw — Pixar (@Pixar) August 29, 2022