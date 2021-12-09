Rage Against The Machine added to Rock en Seine line-up









In a recent update, Rock en Seine Festival has added both Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels to their 2022 lineup. Both groups will headline the Paris festival next year, which is set to take place across four days – rather than the usual three – between August 25th and the 28th at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud.

Whatsmore, both bands have been added to an extra date on August 30th, with more acts to be announced in the weeks ahead. General sale tickets will be available from midday on December 14th and can be purchased from the Rock en Seine website. Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels will join fellow headliners Tame Impala, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Jamie xx, and Kraftwerk.

The announcement is welcome news to RATM and Run The Jewels fans – both of whom were set to play the festival in 2020 but were forced to cancel their performances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Rock en Seine Festival general manager, Matthieu Ducos said: “Once again, Rage Against The Machine has chosen Rock en Seine for their national exclusive show next summer. It’s been 14 years since their last performance at the festival in 2008 and so the anticipation for them to return back to France couldn’t be greater. We are so excited that this legendary band is now joining the already amazing Rock en Seine 2022 lineup, he concluded.”

It looks like RATM are going to be practically inescapable this festival season. The anti-establishment thrashers were also recently announced as headliners for next year’s Reading & Leeds festivals alongside Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Dave, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Elsewhere, the members of Rage Against The Machine have issued a statement in regards to Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal of first-degree murder and four other felonies. John Cooper of Skillet, in turn, took a swipe at the band, arguing that their supposed political opinions lack authenticity.