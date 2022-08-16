Rage Against The Machine's five-night residency in New York raises $1million for charity









Rage Against The Machine’s residency in New York at Madison Square Garden has raised $1million for charity.

For the run of shows, just like the rest of the concerts on their North American Public Service Announcement tour, 10% of tickets were sold at “charity pricing”. These tickets were sold at a much higher price than general admission entries, and it was the band’s plan to stop ticket touts while raising vital funds for local charities.

The band revealed the money raised by New Yorkers would be split between three non-profit organisations. One of those is the Immigrant Defense Project, which provides legal help to those facing deportation “and other adverse immigration consequences”.

They will also give funds to Neighbors Together, which is a charity to those in need of basic goods and services in Ocean Hill, Brownsville and Bedford-Stuyvesant which are “three of the lowest-income areas in New York City”. Finally, the ticket sales will help The Campaign Against Hunger, which works across New York to “increas[es] access to safe, nutritious food and related resources”.

Meanwhile, Rage Against the Machine sadly announced that they are cancelling the UK and European legs of their current tour. After making a return to the stage, following an 11-year absence, their forthcoming shows, including headline slots Reading and Leeds festivals, will no longer take place.

During the second show of their long-awaited return, frontman Zach de la Rocha reportedly suffered a torn Achilles tendon. He miraculously managed to finish the US leg of their tour, but on medical guidance, the band have been advised not to travel to Europe.