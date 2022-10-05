Rage Against the Machine cancel 2023 North American tour









If you were lucky enough to see Rage Against the Machine play their first reunion shows in over a decade earlier this year, you are now in rare company. That’s because the iconic rap-rock band have announced that they are cancelling their remaining tour dates scheduled for 2023.

After two years of delays thanks to Covid-19, Rage finally staged the reunion shows that they originally announced back in 2019. At just the second scheduled concert that took place in Chicago, lead singer Zack de la Rocha suffered a leg injury that kept him permanently seated throughout their remaining North American dates. The band were then forced to cancel shows in the United Kingdom and Europe due to de la Rocha’s slow recovery.

“It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief,” de la Rocha shared in a statement. “Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me. As I write this I remind myself it’s just bad circumstance. Just a fucked up moment.”

“Unfortunately it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing,” de la Rocha added. “I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised. It’s not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That’s why I’ve made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”

Continuing: “I hate cancelling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I Have the ultimate gratitude and respect. To my brothers Tim, Brad, and Tom; to El P, Killer Mike, Trackstar and the whole RTJ crew; to everyone on our production team: techs, cooks, drivers, assistants, security squad, to anyone and everyone who made the shows thus far possible, all my love and respect. I hope to see you very soon.”

Refunds will be available through the point of purchase for each ticket. If needed, you can channel your own rage by shouting along to ‘Killing in the Name’ down below.