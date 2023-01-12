Radiohead's Philip Selway shares new single 'Picking Up Pieces'









Philip Selway of Radiohead has shared a new single entitled ‘Picking Up Pieces’, the second single to be released from his upcoming solo album Strange Dance, which will be released in full next month.

Selway discussed the new song in a press statement and said: “‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults. It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can feel that it’s spinning out of control, but you try to hide this from everyone.”

The track has been released alongside a music video directed by William Williamson, in which several dancers make their way across a studio basking in the sunlight. According to Selway, “the choreography [has] echoes of our characters’ worlds whilst simultaneously unfolding new elements and emotions.”

‘Picking Up Pieces’ follows on from the release of the album’s first single, ‘Check for Signs of Life’, which dropped back in October of last year. The album has been produced by Marta Salogni and is Selway’s first solo album in eight years. It will also feature Laura Moody on cello, composer Hannah Peel and multi-instrumentalist Quinta.

On Strange Dance, Selway said: “The scale of it was very deliberate for me from the outset. I wanted the soundscape to be broad and tall but somehow get it to wrap around this intimate vocal at the heart of it. One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s me as a 55-year-old, not trying to hide that fact.”

Recently, Selway claimed that Radiohead are planning to get back together this year. He said: “We’ve been very focused on the whole ‘Kid A ‘/’ Amnesiac ‘thing, and I think that’s coming to its natural conclusion. We’re going to get together at the start of [2023], and I’m sure we’re going to start looking at other ideas for what comes next.”