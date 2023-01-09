Radiohead are planning to return in 2023









Radiohead will reportedly make a return this year, with drummer Phil Selway revealing the news during a recent interview. The band last toured in 2018 and last put out material in 2021 with the rerelease of Kid A and Amnesiac, as well as a collection of B-sides from that era with Kid Amnesiac.

However, it looks now that the Oxford alternative rock outfit will soon be getting back together to discuss where to progress from there. “We’ve been very focused on the whole ‘Kid A‘/’Amnesiac‘ thing, and I think that’s coming to its natural conclusion, going back through the reissue and [creating] the game scenario around that,” Selway said.

He added: “We’re going to get together at the start of [2023], and I’m sure we’re going to start looking at other ideas for what comes next.” However, Selway stopped short of giving any clear indication of which direction Radiohead might be heading in. Their last new full-length studio album, A Moon Shaped Pool, dropped back in 2016.

Selway indicated that perhaps the new project might concern 2003’s Hail To The Thief. “It’s a long time since that record isn’t it?” he said. Guitarist Ed O’Brien recently suggested that the band’s future was not clear, saying: “It might happen, but the other thing is … it might not. And does that matter?”

O’Brien then added: “There’s no Radiohead at the moment. There’s a truth to what we do, so we’re not going to be one of those bands that get together for the big payday. The thing with Radiohead, we could do something in a couple of years. We might not. But I think what it has to be, it has to be five people going, ‘I really want to do this again with you.’ And I think at the moment because we’ve done it for so long, we’re all reaching out and having different experiences. And that should be allowed, and that should be encouraged.”