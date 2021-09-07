Radiohead announce 'Kid A and 'Amnesiac' joint reissue

Radiohead have announced a three-album joint reissue of their seminal albums Kid A and Amnesiac, bundled together as a new release entitled KID A MNESIA.
The LPs mark the 21 anniversary of Kid A and Amnesiac, which are being combined together with a third LP of previously unreleased B-sides, alternate takes, and two new tracks, ‘If You Say the Word’ and ‘Follow Me Around’.
In 1999, Radiohead entered the studio insistent on completely diverting from their guitar-centred style. Ambient music, electronica, and free jazz were the major influences, and a new dedication to breaking down the traditional limitations of what a rock band should sound like was the focus.
The result was Kid A, a startling departure from the mopey ’90s Radiohead. Seeds were sown on the band’s previous LP OK Computer, but a major leap forward was a shock to most. Now widely acclaimed as the band’s masterpiece, Kid A ushered rock, and music as a whole, into the 21st century.
Only seven months later, the band released their follow up, Amnesiac. Radiohead had so many leftover recordings from their initial Kid A sessions that they decided to assemble an entirely new studio album out of the remnants. As such, Kid A and Amnesiac functionally work as Part I and Part II of the same story, and that’s how the band are treating the collective work on the new reissue.
Take a listen to ‘If You Say The Word’, and check out the bonus LP tracklisting plus the details for the full KID A MNESIA release, down below. KID A MNESIA will be released on November 5.
Kid Amnesia bonus LP tracklisting:
SIDE 1
- ‘LIKE SPINNING PLATES (‘WHY US?’ VERSION)’
- ‘UNTITLED V1’
- ‘FOG (AGAIN AGAIN VERSION)’
- ‘IF YOU SAY THE WORD’
- ‘FOLLOW ME AROUND’
SIDE 2
- ‘PULK/PULL (TRUE LOVE WAITS VERSION)’
- ‘UNTITLED V2’
- ‘THE MORNING BELL (IN THE DARK VERSION)’
- ‘PYRAMID STRINGS’
- ‘ALT. FAST TRACK’
- ‘UNTITLED V3’
- ‘HOW TO DISAPPEAR INTO STRINGS’