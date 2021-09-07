Radiohead announce 'Kid A and 'Amnesiac' joint reissue







Radiohead have announced a three-album joint reissue of their seminal albums Kid A and Amnesiac, bundled together as a new release entitled KID A MNESIA.

The LPs mark the 21 anniversary of Kid A and Amnesiac, which are being combined together with a third LP of previously unreleased B-sides, alternate takes, and two new tracks, ‘If You Say the Word’ and ‘Follow Me Around’.

In 1999, Radiohead entered the studio insistent on completely diverting from their guitar-centred style. Ambient music, electronica, and free jazz were the major influences, and a new dedication to breaking down the traditional limitations of what a rock band should sound like was the focus.

The result was Kid A, a startling departure from the mopey ’90s Radiohead. Seeds were sown on the band’s previous LP OK Computer, but a major leap forward was a shock to most. Now widely acclaimed as the band’s masterpiece, Kid A ushered rock, and music as a whole, into the 21st century.

Only seven months later, the band released their follow up, Amnesiac. Radiohead had so many leftover recordings from their initial Kid A sessions that they decided to assemble an entirely new studio album out of the remnants. As such, Kid A and Amnesiac functionally work as Part I and Part II of the same story, and that’s how the band are treating the collective work on the new reissue.

Take a listen to ‘If You Say The Word’, and check out the bonus LP tracklisting plus the details for the full KID A MNESIA release, down below. KID A MNESIA will be released on November 5.

Kid Amnesia bonus LP tracklisting:



SIDE 1

‘LIKE SPINNING PLATES (‘WHY US?’ VERSION)’

‘UNTITLED V1’

‘FOG (AGAIN AGAIN VERSION)’

‘IF YOU SAY THE WORD’

‘FOLLOW ME AROUND’

SIDE 2

‘PULK/PULL (TRUE LOVE WAITS VERSION)’

‘UNTITLED V2’

‘THE MORNING BELL (IN THE DARK VERSION)’

‘PYRAMID STRINGS’

‘ALT. FAST TRACK’

‘UNTITLED V3’

‘HOW TO DISAPPEAR INTO STRINGS’

