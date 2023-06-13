Radiohead’s ‘OK Computer’ has been recreated with N64 sounds









Towards the end of the 1990s, Radiohead’s OK Computer became one of the final major album releases to come from the decade before the new millennium. With 26 years since its release date, a YouTuber has recently made his own version of the album with a twist.

Throughout the album’s making, Radiohead blended pieces of different genres into the final product, with an intense focus on what could come from machines. Although there were some electronic effects on the finished product, this new version intensely focuses on electronics for every element of the music.

Instead of traditional instruments, the channel on4word recreated each of the trademark tunes from the album using sounds from a Nintendo 64 console. For each instrument, the melodies have been played by the various sound effects used in various games and has been retitled OK Nintendo 64.

This isn’t the first time that the channel has undergone such a drastic task with gaming console sounds. Earlier in the year, the channel had also created the entirety of Radiohead’s In Rainbows using only the sounds from Mario 64.

Across each track, the video games vary depending on which song is being played. While Mario 64 is used to soundtrack songs like ‘Fitter Happier’ and ‘Subterranean Homesick Alien’, Star Fox 64 is used to create the melody on ‘Karma Police’.

The channel has also made various covers of other songs as well. Elsewhere, they have unique video game renditions of songs like ‘Head Like a Hole’ by Nine Inch Nails and ‘The Less I Know The Better’ by Tame Impala.

The video game version of a new Radiohead record will have to satiate fans at the moment, with Radiohead not releasing anything since the re-release of OK Computer in 2017 and the compilation album Kid A Mnesia in 2021. The members of the band have kept busy though, with Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood playing in The Smile and Colin Greenwood going out on tour with Nick Cave.