Nick Cave announces tour featuring Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood









Nick Cave has announced a tour of America, performing in venues like The Beacon Theatre in New York and California’s Orpheum Theatre. This is Cave’s first tour since releasing his release Seven Psalms last year, which was comprised mostly of spoken word poetry.

Accompanying Cave on this tour will be Colin Greenwood of Radiohead, who will be playing bass for Cave on the run of dates. This will also be one of the first tour runs Cave has embarked on since the death of his son, Jethro, who passed away in May of last year. The tour is set to run throughout the fall, starting in September in North Carolina and ending in Los Angeles at the end of October.

Radiohead, meanwhile, have been working on other projects, with drummer Philip Selway releasing a solo record this past year. Guitarist has also been working on new music, releasing a solo album in 2020 and contributing to Paul McCartney’s McCartney III Reimagined. Jonny Greenwood and Thom Yorke have also been touring with their side project, The Smile. Radiohead have not yet announced any new music as of late, and their most recent album was A Moon Shaped Pool, released in 2016.

Tickets for the tour go on sale for the tour on March 31st at 10am local time.

Nick Cave tour dates:

09-19 Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

09-21 Durham, NC – DPAC

09-23 Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre

09-25 Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square

09-27 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

09-29 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

10-02 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

10-06 Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10-07 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10-10 Boston, MA – Wang Theatre

10-12 Montreal, Quebec – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

10-14 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

10-15 Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10-17 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

10-20 Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

10-22 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

10-23 Austin, TX – ACL at The Moody

10-27 Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

10-28 Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre