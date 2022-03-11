Radiohead offshoot The Smile issue one-off pressing









The Smile is a power trio featuring Radiohead songwriters Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. The band issued the singles ‘You’ll Never Work In Television Again’ and ‘The Smoke’, and have now released a one time pressing for the two singles. More than that, fans can win a copy of the single by entering a lottery, and they can pick up a free lottery ticket at various record stores around the world.

The band are preparing themselves for an upcoming tour across Europe. They will perform in Zagreb on Monday, May 16th, before performing in Vienna, Prague and Amsterdam. The trio will return to their home island for a two-night billing performance set at the Roundhouse in Camden, London. Yorke, Greenwood and Skinner will subsequently perform at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Tuesday, June 1st, and Manchester’s Albert Hall on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Guitarist Jonny Greenwood has been notably prolific, having written the soundtrack to Spencer. Greenwood claims that The Smile was formed partially as a vessel to avoid boredom during the period of lockdown.

“I’m the most impatient of everybody in Radiohead,” he admitted to NME. “I’ve always said I’d much rather the records were 90 per cent as good, but come out twice as often, or whatever the maths works out on that. I’ve always felt that the closer to the finish, the smaller the changes are that anyone would notice. I’d have said The Smile could have come out a few months ago, but it wouldn’t be quite as good. I’m always impatient to get on and do more.”

Radiohead released their most recent album of new material in 2016. Recently, they’ve journeyed down the legacy path, OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017 and Kid A Mnesia. Comprising Kid A and Amnesiac, the boxset for Kid A Mnesia boasted a third disc that included a series of outtakes and unreleased material called Kid Amnesiae.

Radiohead have been more focused on their solo work in recent times; guitarist Ed O’ Brien released his first album, Earth in 2020, a record he described as his emotional response to the world he inhabited.

