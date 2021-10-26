Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood shares new songs from 'The Power of the Dog' Soundtrack









Radiohead‘s mastermind Jonny Greenwood has shared two stellar songs from the soundtrack he composed for the upcoming Jane Campion film, The Power of the Dog.

Entitled, ‘West’ and ’25 Years’, the tracks are brilliant homages to the Old West of America, in keeping with the film’s setting, and classically Greenwood. In the emotive tracks, there are flecks of his most iconic soundtrack, 2008’s There Will Be Blood.

Greenwood’s The Power of the Dog soundtrack is out digitally on November 17 via Lakeshore Records and Invada Records. In a statement, Campion acknowledged Greenwood’s genius: “Jonny Greenwood, our composer, is a genius. Simple as that.”

The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a rancher named Phil Burbank. He is both a fearsome and awe-inspiring character. Things start to unravel for Burbank when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the faint possibility of love.

“The main thought I kept returning to was that this film is set in the modern era,” Jonny Greenwood explained in a statement. “It’s too easy to assume any cowboy story takes place in the 19th century. There is so much culture in Phil’s character. He’s well-read and it isn’t hard to imagine his taste in music being—alongside his proficiency on the banjo—very sophisticated.”

He continued: “The pleasure in a character this complex and emotionally pent-up, is that it allows for complexity in some of the music, as well as simpler, sweeter things for his contrasting brother. Bouncing between these two characters, musically, generated a lot of ideas.”

In what has been a busy year for Greenwood, on November 12, he will release his hotly anticipated soundtrack for Pablo Larraín’s Spencer. The historical psychological drama traces Princess Diana’s decision to leave the royal family, and the significant impact it had.

Listen to the new Jonny Greenwood songs below.