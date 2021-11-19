Why Quincy Jones called The Beatles "the worst musicians in the world"









There is no doubting the extraordinary talents of Quincy Jones. After all, his work behind the production desk speaks for itself and has received a staggering 80 Grammy nominations in total, as well as masterminding countless hit records. Jones walks on musical water to such a degree that rarely does a person dare to question his outspoken opinion, but his derisory comments on The Beatles crossed a hallowed line for many, even if it wasn’t for the first time.

It remains a tiresome myth that Ringo Starr was supposedly not “even the best drummer in The Beatles”, a quote that John Lennon allegedly uttered during the band’s heyday. However, a quick search on Google, and you’ll soon learn that Lennon never blurted out those famous words about the percussionist. The joke first circulated on a comedy series on the BBC in 1981 and has since been accepted as truth by many, hampering Ringo’s reputation, making him a laughing stock in the process.

In this regard, however, it wasn’t just Ringo who was on the receiving end of a barrage of abuse, as Jones labelled The Fab Four as “the worst musicians in the world”. The super producer, who arranged the track ‘Love Is a Many Splendored Thing’ for Starr’s 1970 debut solo album Sentimental Journey, seemingly held no affection for the band. The experience is one that Jones remembers vividly, albeit for the wrong reasons.

“They were the worst musicians in the world,” he said on The Beatles in 2018 to the New Yorker. “They were no-playing motherfuckers. Paul was the worst bass player I ever heard. And Ringo? Don’t even talk about it”.

Jones then touched on that infamous session with Ringo that drove him up the wall. “I remember once we were in the studio with George Martin, and Ringo had taken three hours for a four-bar thing he was trying to fix on a song,” the producer recalled. “He couldn’t get it. We said, ‘Mate, why don’t you get some lager and lime, some shepherd’s pie, and take an hour-and-a-half and relax a little bit.’

“So he did, and we called Ronnie Verrell, a jazz drummer. Ronnie came in for 15 minutes and tore it up. Ringo comes back and says, ‘George, can you play it back for me one more time?’ So George did, and Ringo says, ‘That didn’t sound so bad.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, motherfucker, because it ain’t you.’ — Great guy, though.”

Make no mistake about it, Jones’ comments would have struck a nerve with almost every artist on the planet. To have such a producing behemoth comment so vehemently on your ability was a deep cut. However, when you’ve achieved the level of success that Paul McCartney or Ringo Starr can boast, perhaps it is a little harder to take it to heart.

After the comments went to print, they soon circulated across the globe and battle lines were drawn. Jones was at a crossroads. He had the choice to stand by his remarks or awkwardly try to explain himself to Paul McCartney on the phone. “So he rang me, and I’m at home on my own,” McCartney recalled to GQ in 2018. “And I’d finished work, so I had a drink, and now I’m grooving at home, I’m cooking, I’ve got a little bit of wine going, I’m in a good mood, and I don’t give a shit. So I get a phone call: ‘Is this Mr McCartney?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘Quincy would like to speak with you.’ Because he’s always worked through security guys.”

Macca continued: “I said, ‘Hey, Quince!’ ‘Paul, how you doing, man?’ ‘I’m doing great – how are you, you motherfucker!’ I’m just jiving with him.” Son Jones was stating his case for misrepresentation: “‘Paul, I didn’t really say that thing – I don’t know what happened, man. I never said that. You know I love you guys!’

“I said, ‘If you had said that, you know what I would have said? Fuck you, Quincy Jones!’ And he laughed. I said, ‘You know I would say to that: Fuck you, Quincy Jones, you fucking crazy motherfucker!’ So actually we just had a laugh. And he was like, ‘Oh, Paul, you know I love you so much.’ ‘Yeah, I know you do, Quince.'”

McCartney’s refusal to replicate his love for Jones explains his true feelings about the non-apology. It suggests Macca didn’t believe the claim that the publication had stitched Jones up but remained cooly nonchalant about the whole situation anyway. He was, after all, a Beatle.

Quincy Jones has worked alongside some of the most talented musicians who have ever graced the earth. He’s likely worked with musicians who technically possess more ability than The Beatles, in fact, it’s almost a certainty. However, calling them, or any band as successful, the “worst musicians in the world” is utterly laughable. Paul McCartney was on the right track when he poetically said, “Quincy Jones, you fucking crazy motherfucker!'”

