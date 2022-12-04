







The rumbling, gruff tones of ‘Closure’ shows the progression that The Matchbox have made to date. Hailing from Hull, the youthful rockers are now based in Manchester where they are honing their classic indie chops. The heritage of that Northern sound is palpable in their output.

It’s a riff heavy world in the growing back catalogue of the young band. They might only have a few officially released singles to their name, but each outing has an assured rock attitude and the developing musicianship shows that they’ve got a keen focus to move forward.

Lord knows it’s not an easy time for emerging artists, but The Matchbox are knuckling down for the fun of it, and that much is readily apparent from the snarled attitude in lines like, “Where’s your ego?” from the Oasis-inflected ‘How D’ya Fell About Tonight?’

As they continue to earn their stripes in the music industry, we hooked up with the band for a round of quick-fire questions. After all, if you don’t have long to get to know someone, then it’s best to pick their brain on big issues and trifling insignificance in rapid succession. Enjoy…

Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with The Matchbox:

What song would you want played at your funeral?

‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’ by Aerosmith. Need I say more?

2. What is the best Christmas film?

A lot of people wouldn’t count it, but Casablanca, for me. We all use catchphrases birthed in that film without even realising it.

3. Excluding friends and family, when you were 9, who was your hero?

Probably Justin Beiber. No shame.

4. What song would you describe as your favourite guilty pleasure?

Paolo Nutini’s [new album] Last Night in the Bittersweet, absolutely zero skips.

5. Tell us your favourite joke?

Matthew’s grandad has been struggling to find his allotment recently. We think he’s lost the plot.

6. Do you believe in UFOs?

There’s definitely something out there, maybe it’s an oasis reunion, who knows?

7. How often do you practice?

Every day. We leave the drummer with a sleeping bag in our practice room.

8. What is your go-to comfort TV show?

Gavin & Stacey, without a doubt. And a soundtrack of classic landfill indie. Bliss.

9. What are you cooking on Come Dine With Me?

Cut out all the weird food they usually dish up for each other, and stick a few Rustlers burgers in the microwave. Everyone’s happy.

10. What is the best live show you’ve ever seen?

New Order, Heaton Park (2021) – just out of lockdown restrictions, what more could you want? Working Men’s Club and Hot Chip were on the bill too!

11. If you had to get a lyric tattooed tomorrow, what would it be?

Probably ‘I Love You’ – Fontaines DC. I guess it carries, and even if you end up hating the song it’s always relevant!

12. Have you ever had a weird celebrity encounter?

Was once drunkenly plugging the band to someone at a club in Manchester at 2am, turned out to be Liam Fray. Pretty good luck ‘ey?

13. Could you rewire a plug?

Absolutely no chance. We can barely put our own backdrop up at shows – fart in a hurricane situation.

14. What is one weird food quirk you think everyone should try?

Just mayo with anything and everything. Try it, tell me I’m wrong.

15. Are The Beatles overrated?

No chance. Maybe wrong to call them the greatest of all time, but imagine them out of the amps and sound systems kicking around these days. Could see them dominating with some wacky producers too, maybe just stay clear of TikTok!

