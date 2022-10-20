







During the height of a cold British lockdown, Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg found themselves in London accidentally flooding their downstairs neighbour’s kitchen, having scrapes with dodgy AirBnB owners, and crafting a unique record of sonic reflection. That outing, The Gaping Mouth, was the Atlanta pair’s first EP together under the moniker of Lowertown.

Now, they are back with Dirty Hit, to tap into that realm in a more expansive fashion with their debut album I Love To Lie. Recorded with Catherine Marks in London, the album taps into the bedroom-bound poetry that wistfully oozes into their music.

“Olivia’s start in poetry had a huge influence over our music,” Avsha explains. “That has been one thing that has stayed consistent in the music: allowing the lyrics to move with the music the way Olivia feels. It’s interesting to have the words decide the rhythm rather than a traditional guitar or drum.” This unique approach makes for a unique record with tracks like old dirges touched with an Elliott Smith edge.

Ahead of the release of the record on October 21st, we hooked up with the band for a round of quick-fire questions. After all, if you don’t have long to get to know someone, then it’s best to pick their brain on big issues and trifling insignificance in rapid succession. Enjoy…

Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with Lowertown:

1. What song do you want played at your funeral?

Avsha: ‘The Biggest Lie’ by Elliott Smith

Olivia: ‘Time after Time’ by Chet baker

2. If you could only watch one film for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Avsha: Cinema Paradiso by Giuseppe Tornatore

Olivia: Santa Sangre by Alejandro Jodorowsky

4. What was the last book you read?

Avsha: Franny and Zooey by J.D. Salinger

Olivia: Just Kids by Patti Smith

5. What venue would you most like to play?

Both: Roundhouse, London

7. Do you believe in ghosts?

Avsha: No, but I am happy for people who do. That lifestyle seems way more fun and whimsical than mine.

Olivia: I think it’s fun to indulge in the supernatural and metaphysical even though I don’t really believe in it too much. Sometimes I do experience weird phenomena and crazy coincidences though. Sometimes it all doesn’t feel completely easy to explain.

8. What’s one inessential item you couldn’t live without?

Both: Basic answer for a musician but definitely my guitar. I think that’s the one thing I own that I use the most beside my phone.

9. What’s the last thing you searched on YouTube?

Avsha: “Magic Dance Labyrinth. The David Bowie song.”

Olivia: “Coffee and Cigarettes.”

10. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Avsha: The boy who played Peter Pan in the live-action movie. (For those at home, that’s Jeremy Sumpter).

Olivia: I didn’t really have celebrity crushes until I was older but Robert Pattinson.

11. Ultimate holiday destination?

Both: Japan

12. Dream four-piece supergroup?

Avsha: David Bowie, Jonny Greenwood, John Lurie, Chet Baker

13. Are The Beatles overrated?

Avsha: No, I think they are adequately rated. They definitely changed the face of music and their music is spectacular. Fairly rated.

Olivia: No, they are one of the best bands that has existed. They were the first band I ever got into.

