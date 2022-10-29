Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with Low Hummer









Alternative rock band Low Hummer hail from Hull and they’ve been causing quite a stir since they emerged back in 2019 with ‘Don’t You Ever Sleep’. Their jagged sound steadily evolved until they were ready to grace the world with their debut album, Modern Tricks for Living, back in 2021. And now they’re back with more fuzzed-out indie frolics with new singles like ‘Panic Calls’ and plenty more to come.

Their outlook is acerbic without ever being harsh, always cushioned with their laissez-faire East Yorkshire charms that temper cutting tirades with a sense of fun. That much is reflected in their answers below. They’re a band self-evidently in this game for the fun of it, that’s apparent in their synth sound, and it’s a sincere product of the band themselves.

As self-proclaimed “skint northerners”, their is a DIY ethos to the outfit. That’s fine when it comes to music, but a pointed finger is also a central tenet of the punky rockers as they said of the illuminating intent behind their recent single, “[it’s about] the futility of mental health support by imitating generic, automated answer machines of crisis lines.”

As Low Hummer continue to knuckle down in the music industry, we hooked up with the band for a round of quick-fire questions. After all, if you don’t have long to get to know someone, then it’s best to pick their brain on big issues and trifling insignificance in rapid succession. Enjoy…

Quick-fire Questions:

1. What song would you like played at your funeral?

Daisy: ‘Diamonds on the Soles of her Shoes’, it’s impossible to be sad listening to Paul Simon.

2. If you could only watch one Film for the rest of your life what would it be?

Steph: Her, it’s my fave and the soundtrack is beautiful.

3. Tell us your favourite joke?

John: I know a man who taught his dog to play the trumpet on the London Underground. He went from Barking to Tooting in an hour.

4. Weirdest celebrity encounter?

John: I always have to dig this one out but I had a sit-down curry with Derren Brown and his manager. Nicest guy I’ve ever met!

5. Favourite record shop in the world?

Daisy: I’m not well-travelled to the world’s record shops, but Groove City in Hamburg was great.

6. Who the fuck is Mark E. Smith?

John: That guy who read the football scores out and nothing else of note.

7. Do you believe in UFOs: (Steph)

Steph: No.

8. Blur or Oasis?

John: Blur, except maybe between the ages of 10 – 15 but then I grew up.

9. What artist would you dream of supporting?

Daisy: I feel like supporting Courtney Barnett would be pretty fun.

10. What was the last book you read?

Steph: The Virgin Suicides by Jeffrey Eugenides.

11. Ultimate comfort-watching series?

John: Gone Fishing these days. But I used to just watch hours of Come Dine With Me.

12. What was your last Amazon purchase?

I don’t really use it. The last order I can find was some grow lights for my plants and a spool pin for my sewing machine.

13. What is the secret to happiness?

Daisy: Really good food eaten with people you love.

14. Are The Beatles overrated?

Never trust someone who says they don’t like the Beatles. They are just trying to be cool which probably means they are unbearable in other aspects of their life.

