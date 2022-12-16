







In these trying times, our lives are fraught with pushes and pulls, but with simple indie hooks, Air Traffic Controller are trying to illuminate a simpler strive for exultation. Their new album, Dash, is a refreshing melodic venture that offers depth with discerned intent rather than a pointlessly dissonant middle-eight.

As frontman Dave Munro said of the inspiration for the new record: “A priest explained to the congregation that, although our gravestones are places where we can be remembered after we die, all we have on there is our date of birth, our date of death, and a little dash in between. Your entire lifespan is represented by that dash. This idea centred around the fact that the person who died had accomplished a lot in their life – what will you do with yours?”

This results in a balm that carries a life-affirming view into the musical side of things with funky, fresh sound coupling indie riffage with an arsenal of ambient sounds. Dash is brimming with a lot of life.

So, with that in mind, we decided to delve into the life of one of its creators. We hooked up with the band’s Munro for a round of quick-fire questions. After all, if you don’t have long to get to know someone, then it’s best to pick their brain on big issues and trifling insignificance in rapid succession. Enjoy…

Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with Air Traffic Controller:

1. What song would you have played at your funeral?

“I’ve been asked to play certain ATC songs at funerals, and I must say, there’s no better way to send someone off than with music. ‘Leave The Light On’ by Chris Smither is one of my faves, and quite fitting. I think it’s about cramming as much living as you can into your short life. If I’m lucky enough to keep doing what I do into my old age, please ‘don’t wait up, leave the light on, I’ll be home soon.'”

2. What is the best Christmas film?

“A Christmas Story… duh!”

3. Could you rewire a plug?

“Sure.”

4. Which song is your favourite guilty pleasure?

“I can’t say I’m guilty about any listening pleasure anymore, but there was a time I would have blushed telling someone how much I love the new Taylor Swift or Harry Styles. Right now, I can’t decide which song I like better – ‘Anti-Hero’ or ‘As It Was’.”

5. What is your go-to comfort watch TV show?

“Only Murders In The Building.“

6. Who was your first celebrity crush?

“Kirstie Alley.”



7. Do you believe in UFOs?

“Yes.”

8. Have you ever had a weird celebrity encounter?

“I used to park and fuel aeroplanes at a private air terminal and saw a lot of celebs. Bono was probably the biggest (well not that big, he was actually super short). We weren’t supposed to chat with customers, but I went ahead and handed him my demo and told him how much I admired U2, he promised he would listen. I wonder if he tossed it out of the car window before or after hearing that mess.”

9. What is your most controversial culture opinion?

“Regarding gun violence, I don’t know if this is controversial: I think all targets at the shooting range should be full body size, and the bullseye should be on the leg. That’s how people who need to use firearms should be trained. Not everyone being fired at, criminal or not, needs to have a target on their heart or head. More importantly, automatic rifles shouldn’t be sold on the open market, period.”

While this is more legislative than a cultural take such as ‘I’ve never liked The Godfather‘, we’ll take Munro’s answer as it is.

10. What was the last book you read and what school grade would you give it?

“I’m currently reading the Ben Folds memoir – A Dream About Lightning Bugs. His stage banter is as good as it gets, so I knew I’d love his writing. I’m not done yet, but it’s an A.”

11. What is one strange food quirk you think everyone should try?

Pineapple on Buffalo Chicken pizza.

12. Who would be in your dream four-piece band?

“Freddy Mercury – lead vocals

John Frusciante – lead guitar

Paul McCartney – bass

Dave Grohl – drums”

13. Tell us your favourite joke?

“Knock, knock. Who’s there? Cargo. Cargo who? No, car go BEEP BEEP!”

14. What’s the best way to have potatoes?

“Sweet, with marshmallows, on Thanksgiving.”

15. Are The Beatles overrated?

“Fuck no.”

