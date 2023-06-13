Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with Moon Panda









The summer is here, which quite naturally means that the luscious ways of Moon Panda are also coming back into bloom. The Danish/Californian duo have always bottled the breezy sound of summer with their sound so far, with crooning tones surfing seamlessly over the wave of big basslines in a marriage akin to the mirage of the sun on hot tarmac.

However, this time out, there is an added punchiness to that summery swirl as Moon Panda welcomed their live drummer Josh Cabitac and keyboard player George Godwin into the sunny San Francisco-based writing recording process, creating stronger analogue tones that the influential producer Adam Thein polished into their forthcoming record, Sing Spaceship, Sing.

As the interstellar title suggests, this time, the songwriting scope is more expansive. “Our debut was a lockdown album for sure. It was very nature-inspired and focussed on calmness, whereas our new record doesn’t feel like that so much,” says guitarist Gustav Moltke. “It’s still very much about your sense of self,” vocalist and bassist Maddy Myers continues, “But it’s a lot more about the people around us and yourself in relation to others.”

So, ahead of their journey towards beaming lushness into the lounge-lizard moments of your summer, we quickly caught up with them and squeezed some quick-fire questions into their busy schedule. After all, if you don’t have long to get to know someone, then it’s best to pick their brain on big issues and trifling insignificance in rapid succession. Enjoy…

Quick-fire Questions with Moon Panda:

1. What song would you want played at your funeral?

“It used to be ‘Rocket Man’ by Elton John, but now it’s ‘Rocket Man’ (‘Cold Heart’) by Dua Lipa and Elton John.”

2. What song by another artist do you most often jam in practice?

“‘Cissy Strut’ by The Meters for sure, when you lock in on that it just feels great. Honourable mentions are ‘About Damn Time’ by Lizzo and ‘After the Storm’ by Kali Uchis.”

3. Do you believe in ghosts?

“Not really but also kind of.”

4. What is one weird food quirk you think everyone should try?

“Sourdough toast topped with cream cheese and blueberries! Also dates stuffed with peanut butter.”

5. If you had to get a lyric tattoo, what would it be?

“‘Ooga-chaka, ooga-ooga, ooga-chaka’ from ‘Hooked on a Feeling’ by Blue Swede.”

6. What is your most controversial cultural opinion?

“Besides agreeing with both of the above mentioned, Maddy didn’t like A Star is Born, which felt controversial at the time. Especially because Gustav loved it.” – The ‘above mentioned’ in question are ‘(ie The Simpsons isn’t funny, Godfather is overrated etc)’ they are tagged onto the question as an instructional guide for the interviewees and do not reflect Far Out’s wider editorial opinion. However, they may or may not reflect the instructor’s, Tom Taylor, opinion.

7. What is one piece of advice you would give an unsigned band?

“Learn to do everything you want to do yourself like booking tours, recording music, basic graphic art etc. It makes you a real independent artist and then if you do end up signing and people take over responsibility you have an understanding of what is going on, what you like, and how to do it. Your art is yours, baby.”

8. What is the best gig you have ever been to?

“Tough one to choose! But probably Prince – he was just a true master of everything when it comes to music.”

9. What is your most prized piece of music kit?

“Oh damn. The Omnichord. Such a beautiful old analogue little spaceship.”

10. What is the best song you have written to date?

“Not sure to be honest, but if we had to pick one we’re proud of, then one called ‘Summer Brain’ which will be out with the album this summer.”

11. Have you ever had a weird celebrity encounter?

“Once, by freak coincidence, ended up meeting Snoop Dogg and he said, ‘Yo, what’s up playa’. Still my claim to fame.”

12. Who would be in your dream four-piece band?

Bass – Bootsy Collins

Drums – Buddy Rich

Guitar – Jimi Hendrix

Keys & Vocals – Stevie Wonder

“Weird mix, we know… but how cool?”

13. Where is the best city in the world to play?

“We cut our teeth in London, but we also love playing in LA. Ask us again in 10 years.”

14. What song makes you cry?

“Most recently ‘Mr. Mom; by Lonestar haha.. Nostalgia am I right?”

15. Are The Beatles overrated?

“Hell no. Are the founding fathers of modern music overrated? Don’t think so!”

You can check out Moon Panda’s new single, ‘Machina Sky’, below.