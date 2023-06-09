Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with Joshua Idehen









2023 has been a year to remember so far for Joshua Idehen. Following a successful support tour with The Comet Is Coming, Idehen has shared his new mixtape Learn To Swim, marking his first extensive release as a solo artist, which was born out of a period of hardship that he has used to fuel his art.

While Idehen has worked prolifically as a vocalist with many artists over the last decade, most notably with producer LV and with Sons of Kemet on the 2018 track ‘My Queen Is Ada Eastman’. However, it’s only now that he’s ready to step out of the shadows and announce himself as a soloist. Although Learn To Swim has only recently been released, the project has been slowly marinating for over half a decade.

Of the deeply personal project, Idehen says: “All the lyrics in this album were based off the darkest period of my life, just after my divorce in 2017 and the years after. I had gone down a self-destructive path and would definitely not be here today were it not for the friends who came to my aid when I needed them most”.

Adding: “Although I did come out of the experience extremely bitter and vexed at all the real and imagined injustices I’d faced! I’d written a lot of angry, rant poetry about the world, the UK, my depression, flaming out, iI guess. It was only until 2020, just after the George Floyd protests, that the anger that fuelled me for so long was somewhat calmed, and I came to a new place of thinking- that I had to do something positive with all the bad in me, and the bad around me.”

Admittedly, Idehen’s recent body of work is the best place to understand him on a profound level. However, Far Out’s series of quick-fire questions on topics ranging from big cultural issues to matters of complete insignificance showcases another side of the musician that you won’t be able to muster from his music.

Quick-fire Questions with Joshua Idehen:

1. What song would you want to be played at your funeral?

“‘The Promise’ by Michael Nyman’.”

2. What was the last book you read, and how was it?

“Black No More by George S. Schuyler. It was dark and funny, and I can’t believe it was written in the 1930s.”

3. What is the best gig you have played so far?

“I think the one I did in Copenhagen has definitely upped my expectations for what to expect from myself and audiences.”

4. Name an artist you would love to see live but haven’t yet?

“There are too many. Jon Hopkins, Hans Zimmer, Fiona Apple performing only the Idler Wheel…”

5. What’s the strangest app you’ve got on your phone?

“Back when apps were new, and everyone was making any old thing, I had an app that turned your screen into a pint of beer, and when you tilted your phone. I don’t drink, so whenever anyone bought a round, it was a perfect excuse to show off I had an iPhone.”

6. What is the best song you’ve written so far?

“Woof! All my darlings are my best songs. Are you mad? You want me to choose? Do you have all day?! Okay, okay, fine, ‘it’s End Of The Line’, ft Jono McCleery.”

7. What is your go-to takeaway?

“Sweet and Sour Chicken Hong Kong style and egg fried rice.”

8. What’s the greatest invention of this century?

“Free phone calls via the internet.”

9. What is your most controversial cultural opinion?

“Ang Lee’s The Hulk deserved more.”

10. Tell us a hidden travel gem that’s worth a visit?

“Benin City. Have you been there? You should go there.”

11. The most prised musical item you own?

“My SB 404.”

12. Who is the greatest songwriter of all time?

“Rufus Wainwright and I will die on this hill.”

13. Tell us your dream four-piece band?

“It was and will forever be Grizzly Bear.”

14. Are The Beatles overrated?

“Of course not. They’re a very good boyband.”

15. What was the first album you ever bought?

“Fat of The Land by The Prodigy.”

Learn To Swim is out now.