Grizzly Bear announce soundtrack for A24’s ‘Past Lives’









Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear of Grizzly Bear have announced their soundtrack for the forthcoming A24 film Past Lives.

Sharing two singles from the new film, ‘Why Are You Going to New York’ and ‘Across the Ocean’, the songs embrace a familiar acoustic sound. They aren’t the only musicians to appear in the soundtrack for the film either, with Sharon Van Etten and Zachary Dawes performing the original song ‘Quiet Eyes’ too, creating a promising ensemble to go alongside Celine Song’s debut film.

Telling the story of two childhood friends who are reconnected two decades after meeting each other, Song’s film is an emotional romance that speaks to themes of destiny, circumstance and fortune. Starring the likes of Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, Past Lives is set to hit American cinemas on June 2nd and is hoping to join the magnificent pantheon of A24 dramas, including Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, Greta Gerwig’s Ladybird and Sally Potter’s Ginger & Rosa.

Meanwhile, the band Grizzly Bear haven’t been too active in recent years, especially after the lead singer Ed Droste left in 2020. Daniel Rossen released his debut solo LP in 2022, titled You Belong There.

Take a listen to the new tracks from Grizzly Bear below.