







Beauty is such a tricky paramount to breach in music that often songwriters eschew it in favour of an easier route, Max Jury is not that sort of songwriter. The young troubadour’s heroes are the likes of Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen and Lou Reed at his most sullen; these are all artists who operated with pure sincerity, Jury is looking to tread the same path.

Speaking about his forthcoming effort, Jury explains: “Avenues is the album I’ve always wanted to make. It’s the closest I’ve come to being my true self as an artist, and it re-inspired me to keep pursuing this whole music thing. It’s about self-reflection and discovery, it’s about rebirth, and it’s about not giving up on a dream. But most importantly it’s about being present for the journey.”

It is an album that presents these poignant lessons with a sense of prettiness, and that is, quite frankly, perhaps the most underrated adjective in modern music. Jury is hitting upon hard subjects with a cushioning sense of considered belle. It makes for an album that develops his storytelling style further. He’s a promising star and a good egg to boot.

Ahead of the release of Avenues on March 31st, we hooked up with Jury for a round of quick-fire questions. After all, if you don’t have long to get to know someone, then it’s best to pick their brain on big issues and trifling insignificance in rapid succession. Enjoy…

Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with Max Jury:

1. What song would you want played at your funeral?

“‘Pale Blue Eyes’ by the Velvet Underground. Or ‘Amelia’ by Joni Mitchell. As beautiful as it gets.”

2. What movie scene always makes you cry?

“I don’t know what it is, but Pixar movies always get to me. That opening scene from Up. Oof.”

3. What is the best gig you’ve played so far?

“Montreux Jazz Festival with Lana Del Rey. A real bucket list moment for me!”

4. Name one artist you would love to see and where you’d love to see them?

“I’d love to see a classic artist at a small venue. Imagine seeing Frank Ocean at like Servant Jazz Quarters or something. Would be life-changing!”

5. What’s the best city you’ve ever visited and why?

“I love Ireland. I know that’s not a city, but anywhere there, really. Plus I’m Irish American. I really want to go to Japan, though!”

6. How often do you practice?

“I’m constantly writing, recording, and workshopping at home, that’s kind of my version of practice. When it’s time to tour I generally know everything by heart.”

7. What was the last book you read and what school grade would you give it?

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo. Although I haven’t quite finished it. A!”

8. What is your most controversial cultural opinion?

“Tár was overrated. But, I just found out like last week that Lydia Tár isn’t a real person, so take that with a grain of salt.”

9. If you had to get a lyric tattooed, what would it be?

“I would never, in a million years, get a lyric tattoo. But Leonard Cohen would be a good place to start. ‘There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in’ – you know the one!”

10. Who made you want to be a musician?

“The old blues musicians. My parents would play them in the car: B.B. King, John Lee Hooker, Howlin’ Wolf. I was probably only 4 or 5 years old but I remember being completely enamoured with the sound and the style. That’s definitely how I first learned to love music.”

11. Who was your first celebrity crush?

“Alf.” (Hopefully not the chipmunk).

12. Can you recommend us an album we might never have heard?

“There’s an album called Charade by The Shivers that I’ve been obsessed with for 15 years. Some truly amazing songs. Especially the track ‘Beauty’.”

13. Can you tell us your favourite joke?

“I’m not going to lie to you, I’ve been googling best jokes for the last 5 minutes. They’re all horrible.”

14. Which song in your back catalogue are you most proud of and why?

“‘Great American Novel’. I think I got it right with that one. The storytelling resonated with people!”

15. Are The Beatles overrated?

“No. But it’s all about George Harrison!”