Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with Maple Glider









There is a wavering dynamic to the sound of Maple Glider reminiscent to the waxes, wanes, flows and pauses of nature. So, it seems fitting that much of singer-songwriter Tori Zietsch’s inspiration comes from there; “I read exclusively horse-related novels for a while,” she quips about her childhood, and now, “spending time in nature” offers up a source of vitality.

The music that Maple Glider muster is decidedly folky in its instrumentation and sentiment, but the musicology is often jazzy, changing tempo on a whim like the hush of a breeze through the trees, and pausing in certain moments as though basking in a patch of sun, all elemental flourishes that stretch the simple chords to interesting heights. The latest single, ‘Two Years’, then places the pleas of a dying relationship in amongst this rather more tranquil soundscape in an alluring juxtaposition.

As Zietsch said of the single: “I remember having the need to write this song at the moment I was experiencing these uncertain feelings, but being unable to do so in private… This was a time of life where I got swept up into the clouds, and didn’t feel the ground for a long time. Even listening to the song now I can feel the self-doubt in my lyrics, the indecision in the music, the attempt to find the sweetness amongst what was ultimately an incredibly claustrophobic experience.”

There is an openness to the work that typifies Maple Glider. So, we decided to test that openness by firing a few quick-fire questions at Zietsch. From her belief in ghosts to her thoughts on The Beatles and the record she calls, “unintended soundtrack to my life,” get to know Maple Glider below.

Quick-fire Questions with Maple Glider:

1. What song would you want played at your funeral?

“‘Bitch’ by Meredith Brooks.”

2. Do you believe in ghosts?

“Yes, but I also don’t like to think too much about it because I get SPOOKED.”

3. Where is the weirdest place you’ve ever woke up?

“On a table in the middle of getting a tattoo, an early hour of the morning. I was 18 or 19. It’s just a teeny heart on my ankle but I still can’t believe I fell asleep in the middle of it.”

4. What has been your favourite album of 2023 so far?

“I Am The River, The River Is Me by Jen Cloher.”

5. What album have you listened to most in your life?

“Fiona Apple – The Idler Wheel… I never say the full album title haha. It’s saved on my phone and plays itself all the time. It’s like the unintended soundtrack to my life.”

6. If you weren’t a musician you would most likely be?

“I’d be doing regenerative farming. Definitely something that involves being outside and spending time in nature. When I was a kid I thought I’d either be a musician or a marine biologist.”

7. If you had to get a lyric tattoo, what would it say?

“Probs simply ‘Tangerines and Persimmons’ just because it sounds delicious and would be a yum tattoo. I love Lucinda Williams. ‘Fruits Of My Labour’ is such a warm and nourishing song. Tangerines are probably my favourite fruit.”

8. What is the strangest gig you have played?

“Playing Christmas Carols at a restaurant I worked at. I didn’t grow up celebrating Christmas so it was literally my first time learning Carols. I felt out of place there and it was really awkward haha.”

9. Who was your first celebrity crush?

“Maybe Max from The Saddle Club? He knew a lot about horses. I read exclusively horse-related novels for a while. But to be honest, I was more obsessed with Stevie, Carol and Lisa.”

10. Which act would you most want to support on tour?

“I’d definitely love to tour with Sharon Van Etten. I’ve loved her music for so many years and she just seems to be a really kind person.”

11. If you could curate your dream gig, what would it be?

“Nina Simone and Dolly Parton, somewhere beautiful amongst trees and a flowing river, from sunset into the evening. Though, obviously, they can, and should, just play whenever and however the hell they want, like who am I to decide?”

12. What is your most controversial cultural opinion?

“Chilli makes everything taste better.”

13. What song features the greatest vocal performance of all time?

“Well my first thought is something by Nina Simone. It’s so hard to pick one song because I love how versatile her performances are. ‘Don’t Smoke In Bed’ live at Carnegie Hall in 1964 is just stunning.”

14. Tell us your hangover cure?

“A swim. Ocean or freshwater. Both amazing ways to feel alive.”

15. Are the Beatles overrated?

“Yes, lol.”

Maple Glider’s second album, I Get Into Trouble, is due for release on October 13th via Partisan, tour dates can be found here.