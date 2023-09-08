Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with Katy Kirby









In 2021, Katy Kirby welcomed us into her world with her debut album, Cool Dry Place. It was a singular realm, enveloping you with a feeling of its own, like the sui generis sensation that high-rise balconies around dusk induce. And yet, musicologically, her style was structured around classic pop hooks colliding with the luscious instrumentation of nu-folk, which, unsurprisingly, was pretty much perfect.

Following that success, Kirby has now signed to ANTI- Records and is rolling out new singles like the invigorating ‘Cubic Zirconia’. Speaking about the track, she explained: “I’ve been trying to write this song for nearly four years, but it only came into focus for me when I fell in love with a girl for the first time. It’s an attempt to say something that I don’t think I’m smart enough to articulate outside of the song – something about how much I admire when someone is unembarrassed of being explicit about the cosmetic and aesthetic choices they make for themselves.”

Adding: “Why wouldn’t you love the little tricks of their trade – the way they wear makeup, the clothes and mannerisms that make them feel safest and most themselves – why wouldn’t these little tricks be the most endearing artefacts of their inner essence? If you loved someone, why would you not love those choices? It’s an honour to get that close to someone – close enough to see how they construct the image of themselves with which they move through the world as best they can (as we all do). Why wouldn’t that be enough?”

The earnestness of that explanation says a lot about Kirby as an artist, as does the sincere genius behind her conspiracy theory below. Perhaps the reason she proves so alluring and yet effortless as an artist is that there is a lot going on in her world, and all of it is genuine. This makes her answers to our quick-fire questions all the more illuminating.

Enjoy her quirky takes, cracking recommendations, and unabated attack on smoothies below.

Quick-fire Questions with Katy Kirby:

1. What song would you want played at your funeral?

“I don’t know why exactly, but ‘Satan’ by Andy Shauf would be a nice balance of… kinda funny? But also good to cry to?”

2. Do you believe in ghosts?

“Not really… I kinda think dead people probably have better stuff to do than haunting, to be honest.”

3. What album have you listened to more than any other over the course of your life?

“Definitely one of the CDs that were in my car in high school: Tallest Man on Earth, probably?”

4. When do you write best?

“Usually super early in the morning, or during Christmas or Thanksgiving when lots of people are gone. It’s nice when the city feels abandoned a little bit.”



5. Who would be in your fantasy four-piece band?

“The idea of asking anyone other than my friends to put up with me in that context is horrifying—can my fantasy be all of us in 30 years? When we’re older and better? Maybe?”

6. Can you recommend an album we may never have heard of?

“Staying Mellow Blows by Eliza Neimi.”

7. If you had to get a lyric tattoo, what would it be?

“‘The fastest way to get there is riding for the feeling’ – Bill Callahan. Or ‘Beer… thank you’ – also Bill Callahan.”

8. What is your most controversial cultural opinion?

“People tend to get really upset when I say that smoothies are just not a good food.”

9. Are there any conspiracy theories you kind of believe in?

“I think that little packets of skincare samples are probably formulated to be more powerful than the actual product.”



10. What was the last book you read, and what would you score it out of 10?

“I just finished Universal Harvester by John Darnielle (of the Mountain Goats). It’s spooky and sucks you in! I’d give it a solid 7.5.”



11. A dual question: favourite soup and favourite comfort movie?

“Tomato & Basil, and Master and Commander.”



12. What song makes you cry?

“‘Androgynous’ by the Replacements, ‘Quand La Mer Furieuse’ by Emahoy Tsegue Maryam Gebru, ‘Wonder’ by Lomelda, ‘Everybody, Everybody’ by Arthur Russell, ‘Range Rover’ by Porches, and also one time, ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ by Journey.”



13. What song features the greatest vocal performance?

“‘Ritornerai’ by Bruno Lazuli.”

14. What song are you most proud of having written to date?

“I didn’t feel too hot about it at the time, but I think ‘Portals’ probably?”

15. Are The Beatles overrated?

“Unfortunately… no, they are not.”