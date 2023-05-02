







Being Dead are the very best of friends. They met while working at Cinnabon in a quirk of fate, and since then they’ve been doing everything together from microdosing to making psyche rock bangers and dishing out kooky answers to quick-fire question interviews. No, Being Dead are very much high on life, it’s just that they live in a realm of their own.

The Texan trio of Falcon B*tch, Gumball and Ricky Moto are set to release their debut album, When Horses Would Run, later this summer. With that release, the band look to welcome you into their scuzzy world of stark desert landscapes, basement domains, dodgy cowboys and carefree shoplifters. It is an odd little world and the electric mix of music matches it.

It is, in short, the sort of individualism that only comes from a band as tight-knit as Being Dead. “Our music is really a slice of our friendship,” says Falcon B*tch. “We’ve lived together and we’re always together and I feel like it’s a palpable thing.” You can feel that idiosyncratic wallop yourself with their lead single, ‘Muriel’s Big Day Off’.

In order to infiltrate their peculiar world, we decided to throw some quick-fire questions their way. After all, if you don’t have long to get to know someone, then it’s best to pick their brain on big issues and trifling insignificance in rapid succession. Enjoy…

Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with Being Dead:

1. What song would you want played at your funeral?

“‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ by the great Ricky Martin.”

2. What is the worst job you’ve ever had?

“Working the register at Cinnabon ..at LAX! (It’s actually where we met – as co-workers!) But for real the line is nonstop y’all.”

3. What made you first want to get into music?

“Les Miserables on Broadway.”

4. Where is the weirdest place you’ve woken up?

“Wrapped in a box under the Christmas tree.”

5. What song do you wish you wrote from the last ten years?

“‘Last Train’s Come and Gone’ or ‘One Second to Toe the Line’ by Cindy Lee …honestly anything Pat Flegel has worked on.”

6. What is the funniest movie of all time?

“Toss up between Emperor’s New Groove and Passion of the Christ.”

7. What is the best hangover cure?

“4 Loko (but it has to be the Hemp flavoured Loko which is hard to find but critically medicinal, trust us).”

8. Name one band you hate who everyone else seems to love?

“Julian Baker.”

9. Tell us your favourite joke?

“No, you.”

“You’re cool”

“Deez nuts”

10. What is the best song you have written so far?

“It has yet to be released! Stay tune MF’ers.”

11. Which record has your favourite album artwork?

“Satan Is Real by The Louvin Brothers.”

12. Who would be in your dream four-piece band?

“We’d pick Kim Gordon! /or Gordon Ramsey??????? For flare and sensation!”

13. What is the strangest gig you’ve ever played?

“We played a show for Precision Camera as part of a lecture series about how to shoot live music photography. It was downright unnatural.”

14. What would you do if you won $100?

“Double down.”

15. Are The Beatles overrated?

“No way!!!”