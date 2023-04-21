







Good old gruff rock ‘n’ roll will always have its place in this world, and lately, it has been Kingston-upon-Hull’s turn to assert that. The Black Delta Movement have returned with their second LP, Recovery Effects, and it’s a stirring effort that drags you back to those old bars – now gentrified out of extinction – that stuck your sneakers to the floor like the wrapper to a warm Chewitt. That is a good thing, a very good thing indeed.

For the album, the band teamed up with Little Barrie’s Barrie Cadogan in a showcasing of the region’s emerging scene. This helps to create a unified sound that swaggers with drunken attitude. As we recently proclaimed in our album chart, the zenith of the record is not the slick energy, but rather that rare sense of seeing it play out live in your mind’s eye that you rarely get in these darkened days of ‘bedroom beats’. The Black Delta Movement are a ray of boozy light.

What’s more, with frontman Matt Burr quipping “I love these questions” mid-interview, it seems safe to say that they’re bloody good eggs too. With a run of shows approaching in the UK and Netherlands this May, The Black Delta Movement will be looking to bring that visceral sunglasses indoors energy of Recovery Effects out on the road.

So, with all that ahead, we decided to get to know them as quickly as possible and rattled off the QFQs. After all, if you don’t have long to get to know someone, then it’s best to pick their brain on big issues and trifling insignificance in rapid succession. Enjoy…

Quick-fire Questions: 10 minutes with The Black Delta Movement:

1. What song would you want played at your funeral?

“I have four: ‘Anemone’ – The Brian Jonestown Massacre, ‘The Line/Open Invitation’ – Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, ‘Broken Stones’ – Paul Weller and ‘Lay Me Low’ – Nick Cave. I want EVERYONE crying.”

2. Do you believe in UFOs?

“There’s got to be something more out there, surely?!”

3. What film makes you laugh the most?

“The Naked Gun, every single time. It can’t be topped.…Or Team America.”

4. What is the first song you ever learnt to play?

“‘Have A Nice Day’ – Stereophonics. I played it to death!”

5. What is your most controversial cultural opinion?

“Oh Christ that’s cancel-bait isn’t it. People who get a guitar out at a party and sing are the worst possible people. Stop it.”

6. What is the best song you have written so far?

“That’s like choosing your favourite child! I don’t think I can say what song of mine is ‘best’ cause I suppose that depends on the listener but I’m really, really proud of ‘Fourth Pass Over The Graveyard’ or ‘Recovery Effects’ maybe. Tough question, that!”

7. Who would be in your ultimate four-piece band?

“I love these questions! Drums – Stella Mozgawa, Bass – Mani, Guitar – Barrie Cadogan, Vocals – Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist.”

8. Which artist would you love to see and where would you love to see them?

“I’d really love to see Grinderman at somewhere like The Electric Ballroom. I missed them first time around so they’re at the top of my bucket list.”

9. Where is the strangest place you’ve ever woken up?

“I’m generally quite good at going to sleep in sensible places but one time on tour we slept at a venue in Switzerland and there were no blankets so I woke up on a mattress with another mattress on top of me as a duvet. It stank.”

10. How often do you practice?

“Every week, at least once. In the run-up to shows though we try to do two/three rehearsals.”

11. What piece of music equipment do you lust after the most?

“Unbelievably I’m actually quite content with my rig at the moment – that being said I would love a 60’s Epiphone Casino or a 1963 Gibson 330.”

12. What is your go-to comfort watch series?

“Band of Brothers. I must have watched it 50 times since it came out. My old housemate and I used to have marathon days where we’d watch all of it in one go. Best series ever made, hands down.”

13. If you had to get a lyric tattoo what would it be?

“I’d have ‘Rap Is More Deadly Than Fuckin’ Kung-Fu’. Goldie Looking Chain forever.”

14. Dream holiday destination?

“Berlin, definitely. My absolute favourite city in the world. It might not have the beaches but I feel really at home once I’m there.”

15. Are The Beatles overrated?

“Definitely not. People who call them overrated overlook the fact that they were the pathfinders for some of the wildest creative methods of their time. For me, some of their songs are a bit ‘meh’ but the great songs are truly incredible. I am, however, more of a Stones fan.”