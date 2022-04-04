Grammys 2022: Questlove wins Best Music Film for 'Summer of Soul'









Just one week after Questlove’s masterful documentary Summer of Soul won Best Documentary at the 94th Academy Awards, the director has picked up the Grammy for Best Music Film at the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Telling the story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that was held at Mount Morris Park in Harlem and lasted for six weeks, the film features such iconic music stars as Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Nina Simone and Sly and the Family Stone. Tackling the event with an objective eye, Questlove crafts an enthralling film that transports you back to the ‘60s and a moment of wonder in the history of music.

Beating out the likes of Inside by Bo Burnham, David Byrne’s American Utopia directed by Spike Lee, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles featuring Billie Eilish and Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui, Questlove’s film emerged as the worthy winner of the coveted award.

The win follows Summer of Soul’s Oscar win that producer Joseph Patel says was “robbed” of its moment in the spotlight due to the, now infamous, Will Smith slap. Taking to Twitter, the producer wrote, “It robbed the category of its moment. It robbed the other excellent and amazing films of their moment to be acknowledged in what was a STRONG year for docs. And it robbed Summer of Soul and our team of our moment. Of a loud, enthusiastic cheer for a celebrated film”.

Whilst Smith was certainly up for criticism, Chris Rock didn’t evade comment from Patel either, with the presenter coming under fire for reading the winner’s card as “Amir Thompson and four white guys”. Directed by Questlove and produced by Patel from South Asia and David Dinerstein and Robert Fyvolent, who are both white, Rock’s comments were unnecessary.

Continuing in his rightfully angry social media post, Patel added, “The reason that makes me SO SO VERY ANGRY is because I was so proud to be one of a handful of South Asians to have ever won an Oscar in the history of the award”.