Quentin Tarantino's honest view on 'Star Wars' prequels









Though Quentin Tarantino may be a devout lover of cinema, he hasn’t been one to celebrate Hollywood’s commercial properties, often turning a blind eye to the likes of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Star Wars franchise. Of course, this isn’t to say that the filmmaker dislikes such films, it’s just that within the hectic film-watching schedule of Tarantino, such films are demoted down the list.

Helping to transform modern filmmaking with his own unique style of filmmaking that pays tribute to the history of the medium, Tarantino has previously discussed how contemporary cinema is something of a battleground where blockbusters and independent films fight for supremacy. Speaking to Deadline, the director revealed such blockbusters are totally different from the films he himself likes to make, stating in 2019, “When you say, despite the sequels and the Avengers: Endgame and all of that, I actually think a war for movies got played out this last year”.

Battling the Marvel juggernaut that went on to briefly claim the title of the highest-grossing film of all time, Tarantino adds that independent cinema made its “last stand” in 2019, with his own film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tussling for box office attention beside the industry big guns. “If we don’t make it a hit at the box office, we failed…There were so many ways along the line we could have F’d up. But we made the film and he made the theatrical run a success,” the filmmaker added.

Further lending his opinion to conversations regarding the state of modern cinema, Quentin Tarantino appeared on the commentary track for season two of Spaced by director Edgar Wright where he and the rest of the cast of the show got lost in a rambling conversation about the Star Wars prequels. The influential TV show by Wright, starring Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Jessica Hynes often used Star Wars and other pieces of iconic fan culture to fuel the interests of its characters.

“I didn’t like the first two prequels, the third one I saw, I must’ve been in a good mood when I saw Revenge of the Sith because I came out of it thinking, ‘It wasn’t that bad,’” Spaced creator Edgar Wright states in the short clip before describing how he later recommended the film to a younger Quentin Tarantino. As good filmmaking friends, Tarantino took Wright’s advice and attended a screening of the 2005 film with his girlfriend.

Bumping into each other a few weeks later, Wright recalls Tarantino barking “I have a bone to pick with you, we just went to see Revenge of the Sith upon your recommendation. ‘That was the biggest piece of shit I have ever seen”. Laughing as he remembers his furious response, Tarantino adds, “I can appreciate that the first two were so bad that that one looks good by comparison”.

Whilst a modern appreciation for the critically lambasted Star Wars prequel trilogy has recently materialised, it seems as though it will take a little more convincing for Quentin Tarantino to join the ‘hype train’ for any future franchise instalments.