Quentin Tarantino to host “secret screening” at Cannes Film Festival









The iconic American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino will be presenting a “secret screening” at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The director, who recently announced his tenth feature film titled The Movie Critic, will be a guest of honour at the festival and will be presenting a screening on May 25th. In addition to the screening, the director will also be discussing his “counter-history of cinema,” which was explained in length in his book Cinema Speculation, a release which melds his own personal history with film theory.

The movie that Tarantino will be screening hasn’t been confirmed, but Cannes hinted at the choice, stating that there would be “a rockabilly vibe on closing day”.

Tarantino has attended the Cannes Film Festival on several occasions in the past, most recently heading to France for the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, in 2019. Long before then, the director attended the festival in 1994 when he took home the Palme d’Or for Pulp Fiction, setting off his highly acclaimed career under the industry spotlight.

Take a look at the trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood below.