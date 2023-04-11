Quentin Tarantino says ‘The Movie Critic’ is based on “a real critic”









American film director Quentin Tarantino has shared new details about his upcoming film The Movie Critic. In a recent interview while on the international leg of his tour promoting the book Cinema Speculation, the Pulp Fiction director added some new details to the film’s plot line.

“There is a lot of speculation as to who it is based on,” Tarantino shared about the identity of the titular Movie Critic. “And yes, he is a real critic, but he is not known…and I am not going to tell you more.”

Tarantino added that the film “will also not be what you might call a ‘revenge story'”. Almost all of Tarantino’s previous movies, from Jackie Brown to Inglorious Basterds and especially Django Unchained, featured plots that centred around quests for revenge.

Tarantino had previously denied rumours that the film would be based on the life of Pauline Kael, the influential film critic who wrote for The New Yorker between 1968 and 1991. Along with Roger Ebert, Kael has frequently been cited as a revolutionary figure in modern film criticism.

There is no definitive timetable for the release of The Movie Critic. The film will be Tarantino’s tenth and is rumoured to be his final production as a director.