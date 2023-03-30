Quentin Tarantino states his new movie has nothing to do with Pauline Kael









The filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has confirmed in a recent interview that his new film is titled The Movie Critic, but has nothing to do with real-life journalist Pauline Kael, contradicting previous rumours.

The revelation came during a Q&A in Paris whilst Tarantino was promoting his book Cinema Speculation, sitting down with the director of the Institut Lumière, Thierry Fremaux. It was during this conversation that he confirmed that his new film is titled The Movie Critic, takes place in 1977, and also has nothing to do with Kael.

Announced earlier this month, The Movie Critic is thought to be Tarantino’s tenth and final movie, with the director going back to the 1970s after exploring the era during his previous film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Kael was a significant influence on Tarantino in the past, studying her writing during his early years as a student of film, consuming world cinema whilst working at a video store in California.

“The critic that’s had the most impact on me is, hands down, Pauline Kael,” the director stated on the Pure Cinema podcast in 2020: “To me [she] was my film professor, and at the end of the day ended up being more influential to me as a filmmaker than any director”.

The Movie Critic will begin production this year.

See more Tarantino a dit trois choses sur son dernier film au Grand Rex ce soir :



1. Il s’intitule bien "The Movie Critic".

2. Il se passe en 1977.

3. Il ne concerne pas Pauline Kael.#CinemaSpeculation — Grégorian Toutain (@GregToutain) March 29, 2023