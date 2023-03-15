Will Quentin Tarantino’s ‘The Movie Critic’ be his final movie?









For some time now, Quentin Tarantino has hinted at his retirement from making movies, and it appears that his final offering to the film industry is now in the pipeline. Having given so much to the cinema over the last 30 years, it appears that Tarantino will finally make his last bow to audiences in cinemas with a film entitled The Movie Critic.

As of yet, very few details about Tarantino’s final effort have been released, although word has it that it features a female lead and has a setting of 1970s Los Angeles. Sources have also pointed out that Tarantino’s book Cinema Speculation closely explores the work of Pauline Kael, which could make her the subject of The Movie Critic.

Late last year, Tarantino suggested that his work in the cinema was complete and it was time for him to move on. He told CNN: “I’ve been doing it for a long time. I’ve been doing it for 30 years, and it’s, it’s time to wrap up the show. Like I said, I’m an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more, you know, and not just work, and I don’t want to work to diminishing returns”.

Detailing further, Tarantino added: “I don’t want to become this old man who’s out of touch when already I’m feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now. And that’s what happens”. The director had previously explained that he was in no rush to make what we can assume to be The Movie Critic, his final film.

“Right now, I don’t even know what a movie is. Is that something that plays on Netflix?” Tarantino wondered. “Is that something that plays on Amazon, and people watch it on their couch with their wife or their husband? No, I’m also not in a giant hurry to make my last movie either.”

However, the film now looks to have moved forward slightly, and we may well catch more details about it soon.