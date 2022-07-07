Quentin Tarantino reveals his surprising love for 'Peppa Pig'









A passionate defender of quality cinema and director of countless modern classics, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has surprised audiences across the world by coming out in support of a peculiar, porkish TV show.

Speaking in a new interview with Empire, the director discussed his recent audio project with screenwriter Roger Avary, The Video Archives Podcast, delving into the inspirations behind the programme as well as how they’ve been introducing the world of cinema to their young children.

“[My son is] pretty young, so he’s only really seen one movie,” the Pulp Fiction director told the magazine, revealing that the film was indeed not any of his ultra-violent cult movies. In fact, the movie in question is the animated Despicable Me Part 2, which the filmmaker reveals that he watched with his son “in small bites” over the course of a week.

Such is a little surprising for Tarantino, but only because we’re so used to the director recommending niche gems of Asian cinema or classic westerns rather than a goofy, fart-fueled minions movie.

There is one animation he prefers over Despicable Me Part 2, however, revealing to the magazine that he has a particular fondness for the popular British series Peppa Pig.

“I actually do like Peppa Pig; I watch it a lot,” the director reveals, even going so far as to add, “I’ll say it – Peppa Pig is the greatest British import of this decade,” which is a little insulting considering the mountain of solid content that has come out of the UK in recent years, but who are we to argue with a legend of cinema.

Whilst it’s been heavily rumoured that his 12th movie will be Kill Bill: Vol 3, part of us hopes that he ditches the final instalment of the trilogy to instead focus on a violent adaptation of Peppa Pig. May we suggest the title Pernicious Peppa.