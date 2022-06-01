Quentin Tarantino once named “the single greatest storyteller in the history of cinema”









Quentin Tarantino has often drawn from a wide variety of sources while making films, citing influences such as Sergio Leone and Mario Bava. In addition to the directors who have directly inspired Tarantino’s vision of cinema, there are many global pioneers like Wong Kar-wai whose works have been introduced to western audiences by Tarantino himself.

Having established himself as a major figure in the landscape of contemporary cinema, Tarantino regularly advocates for the importance of watching cinematic classics as well as groundbreaking films from around the globe. His presentations of various projects have been very influential in exposing younger cinephiles to new discoveries.

While talking about the filmmakers whose bodies of work had a tremendous impact on his own trajectory, Tarantino noted how he was totally obsessed with the unique cinematic creations of Brian De Palma from an early age because he regarded De Palma as the greatest satirical filmmaker of his time.

However, there is one particular classic Hollywood director whom Tarantino considers to be the best storyteller of all time. That filmmaker was none other than Howard Hawks, the creative visionary behind unforgettable classics such as His Girl Friday, The Big Sleep and Rio Bravo among many others.

Elaborating on the genius of Hawks, he explained that the reason why the American filmmaker stands out is because he had an incredible way of always making engaging works. Tarantino famously declared: “He is the single greatest storyteller in the history of cinema, probably the single most entertaining filmmaker in the history of cinema.”

In fact, Tarantino once said that he used Hawks’ Rio Bravo to test new girlfriends because he would immediately call it off if they didn’t like the 1959 epic. According to Tarantino, most people express some sort of disappointment in the minor works of filmmakers whose careers span decades with significant cinematic outputs.

Tarantino had experienced a similar disillusionment with many of his own favourites, often working through a filmography of 30+ entries only to be impressed by the acclaimed masterpieces but that wasn’t the case with Hawks. “Howard Hawks, except for one movie, never disappointed me. Even the ones that didn’t get any credit whatsoever,” he added.

Check out his interview below.